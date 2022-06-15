We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Thai Green Chicken Curry & Jasmine Rice 400G

2.9(8)Write a review
Tesco Thai Green Chicken Curry & Jasmine Rice 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Clubcard Price

Each pack

Energy
1834kJ
435kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
11.5g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.5g

low

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.4g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.55g

medium

26%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 504kJ / 120kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces in a coconut, green beans and lemongrass sauce with cooked jasmine rice.
  • Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Thai flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A Taste of Thailand Fragrant coconut curry infused with lemongrass and coriander
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Cooked Chicken Breast (18%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch], Water, Coconut, Green Beans (4%), Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Muscovado Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Lime Juice, Lemongrass, Shallot, Galangal, Anchovy (Fish), Green Chilli Purée, Lime Leaf, Salt, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Tamarind Paste, Chicken Extract, Sea Salt, Basil, Ginger Powder, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Cane Molasses, Carrot, Leek, Soya Bean, Wheat, Parsley, Garlic, Alcohol, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Remove label and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins 30 secs
For best results microwave heat.
Remove label and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack (364g**)
Energy504kJ / 120kcal1834kJ / 435kcal
Fat3.2g11.5g
Saturates1.5g5.5g
Carbohydrate15.0g54.7g
Sugars1.8g6.4g
Fibre0.5g1.8g
Protein7.5g27.2g
Salt0.43g1.55g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 364g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

View all Chinese, Thai & Asian Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

8 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Really yummy!

5 stars

Really yummy!

Delicious

5 stars

IIt is delicious I love it. Please keep selling it. I dont usually eat spicy things but this is lovely.

LESS FOR MORE = STOP BUYING

1 stars

Silly move to undersize it to a child's portion. No point buying now.

I love Tesco Thai green chicken curry. It is a nic

4 stars

I love Tesco Thai green chicken curry. It is a nice quick appetising meal to have. When one is too busy to cook from scratch.

Lovely tasty and light meal

5 stars

the jasmine rice compliments it nicely, I had it for my evening meal.

No longer enjoyable

1 stars

OH NO! Less for the same cost!! It tastes awful now, this was the ONLY microwave meal I would buy for convenience occasionally, now not at all.

Poorer quality, less food, at a higher cost

1 stars

The price has gone up, and the weight has gone down (disguised by new packaging). The sauce is much more watery before, with less vegetables and meat. It used to be a good meal if you were too tired to cook, but now it's poor quality and not filling.

Changed for the worse

1 stars

What have you done to this product? It used to be amazing and now it is awful. The sauce, which used to taste authentic is now insipid and was split. It contained one piece of green bean and a large square of onion alongside the chicken. The "jasmine" rice, which used to be slightly sticky and aromatic is now indistinguishable from boiled basmati. The packaging has changed from a robust container to a flimsy one which will at least help me to identify and never again buy this terrible, downgraded product. To add insult to injury the price has gone up.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here