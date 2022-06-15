Tesco Thai Green Chicken Curry & Jasmine Rice 400G

Really yummy!
Really yummy!
Delicious
IIt is delicious I love it. Please keep selling it. I dont usually eat spicy things but this is lovely.
LESS FOR MORE = STOP BUYING
Silly move to undersize it to a child's portion. No point buying now.
I love Tesco Thai green chicken curry. It is a nic
I love Tesco Thai green chicken curry. It is a nice quick appetising meal to have. When one is too busy to cook from scratch.
Lovely tasty and light meal
the jasmine rice compliments it nicely, I had it for my evening meal.
No longer enjoyable
OH NO! Less for the same cost!! It tastes awful now, this was the ONLY microwave meal I would buy for convenience occasionally, now not at all.
Poorer quality, less food, at a higher cost
The price has gone up, and the weight has gone down (disguised by new packaging). The sauce is much more watery before, with less vegetables and meat. It used to be a good meal if you were too tired to cook, but now it's poor quality and not filling.
Changed for the worse
What have you done to this product? It used to be amazing and now it is awful. The sauce, which used to taste authentic is now insipid and was split. It contained one piece of green bean and a large square of onion alongside the chicken. The "jasmine" rice, which used to be slightly sticky and aromatic is now indistinguishable from boiled basmati. The packaging has changed from a robust container to a flimsy one which will at least help me to identify and never again buy this terrible, downgraded product. To add insult to injury the price has gone up.