We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Don Carlo Nero D'avola 750Ml

3(1)Write a review
image 1 of Don Carlo Nero D'avola 750Ml
£10.00
£10.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Don Carlo Nero D'Avola 750ml
  • A bold and intense wine with a smooth and velvety finish made with grapes grown in the north western part of Sicily.
  • We are certified
  • Water Footprint
  • ISO 14046
  • FSC - FSC® C157343, www.fsc.org
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A bold and intense wine with a smooth and velvety finish made with grapes grown in the north western part of Sicily

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Curatolo Arini

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Antonio Reina and Alberto Antonini

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Nero d'Avola

Vinification Details

  • Once harvested half of the grapes are left to dry in the warm Sicilian sunshine. This drying process, known as appassimento, lends a rich complexity to the final wine. The grapes are then fermented with their skins in temperature controlled stainless steel tanks which helps to retain the freshness.

History

  • An apassimento Nero d'Avola produced by Curatolo Arini, a 5th generation family-owned producer located in Sicily. Renowned Italian oenologist, Alberto Antonini, is consultant winemaker and his influence is evident in the wines, combining the richness that Sicily can easily achieve with the freshness that provides great balance.

Regional Information

  • Grapes are grown in the western part of Sicily, just inland from the town of Marsala. The vineyards here benefit from the combination of warm days and cool nights which helps produce premium, fruit-driven red wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Baglio Curatolo Arini 1875 S.r.l.,
  • Marsala,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Baglio Curatolo Arini 1875 S.r.l.,
  • Marsala,
  • Italia.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

View all Red Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Fair quality red

3 stars

This wine was quite full-bodied with some cherry fruit flavours. Fair quality but a little sweet on the palate.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here