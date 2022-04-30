We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Neat Antibacterial Bathroom Cleaner Sage & Mint Refill 30Ml

4.9(16)
Vegan

Neat Antibac B/room Clnr Sage & Mint Ref 30ml
Hello, we're Neat.We create planet-positive solutions that perform brilliantly.
30ml = 500ml eFSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C118980, www.fsc.orgCertified B Corporation - We're proud to be a certified B Corp
Goodbye Single-Use PlasticPlastic-FreePowerfully plant-basedFree-from single-use plasticKills 99.9% of BacteriaLet's Get StartedVegan & not tested on animals
Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

5 - <15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, <5% Disinfectant, Amphoteric Surfactants, Perfumes (Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Limonene, Geraniol, Linalool, Alpha- Isomethyl Ionone) Phenoxyethanol

Net Contents

30ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Refillable cleaning in three simple steps1 Pour 470ml of water into your neat. bottle2 Add the refill, and secure the trigger spray3 Shake well, and you're good to goInstructions for use: Dilute 30ml concentrate to 470ml or water. Spray, leave for 5 minutes then wipe. Leave to dry. Not suitable for unsealed surfaces. We recommend testing the product in a discreet spot before use. Wash hands after use.

