Kellogg's Special K Mixed Berries Granola 350G

4.5(83)Write a review
image 1 of Kellogg's Special K Mixed Berries Granola 350G
£3.00
£0.86/100g

Per Portion (45g)

Energy
853kJ
203kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
6.3g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
5g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1895kJ

Product Description

  • Crunchy Oat, Wheat and Barley Clusters with Freeze Dried Fruits.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Start good one bowl at a time
  • High fibre with oat grain fibre to support your gut health
  • Low sugar delicious granola with 30% less sugar*
  • *30% less sugar on average than other granolas. IRI UK 2021.
  • Contains 6.5g oat grain fibre per 100g. Oat grain fibre contributes to an increase in faecal bulk.
  • Key ingredients
  • Oat Fibre
  • Natural fibre from oats
  • Crunchy Granola
  • Oats, puffed barley, wheat crispies
  • Mixed Berries
  • Vibrant whole blackcurrants and sliced cranberries
  • TM, ®, © 2022 Kellogg Company.
  • All rights reserved.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • High Fibre
  • Made with 72% wholegrain oats
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - Parev
  • Pack size: 350G
  • High fibre with oat grain fibre to support your gut health
  • High Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Whole Oats(71%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour(6.5%), Corn Fibre, Glucose Syrup, Puffed Barley(2.5%), Freeze Dried Fruits (2.5%)(Blackcurrant, Cranberry), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Spice Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten from other Cereals, Nuts. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,
  • UK.
  • Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,
  • Three,
  • Dublin Airport Central,
  • Dublin Airport,
  • Dublin,

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g/45g%RI*
Energy1895kJ853kJ
-451kcal203kcal10%
Fat14g6.3g9%
of which saturates1.9g0.9g5%
Carbohydrate67g30g12%
of which sugars11g5.0g6%
Fibre10g4.5g
Protein9.3g4.2g8%
Salt0.01g0g0%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

83 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Yumminess in a bar!!

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

I've always loved special K and this bar definitely hits the right spot for taste and yumminess! It has the right balance of sweetness from the mixed berries as it isn't sickly sweet and definitely helped to satisfy my sweet tooth!

Husband really liked this one

4 stars

My husband really liked this, but have knocked one star off as the pack was a lot smaller than I had in envisaged from the picture on the web site.

Best yet

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

Apsolutly love this new special K The tast is amazing best ever special K product Low in sugar but great in taste. Plety of fruit and a great mixture as well as combination. Would recommend your try it.

Great breakfast

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

I have eaten lots of different types of cereal and granola over the years and my biggest gripe is always the volume of berries, this has plenty and makes it superior to many other brands. Great start to a day

Super tasty and 30% less sugar

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

Taste amazing and such a wonderful fruity taste. Sweetness is just right!! It's nice crunchy and delicious. It keeps you full for longer would definitely buy again and would recommend highly to friends and family

Great for breakfast

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

It is a healthy and tasty alternative to the current products on the market. I like berries in my cereal,it tastes great with almond milk. It is crunchy enough for my liking. Will definitely buy again.

Fruity and tasty

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

Sometimes find granola far too sweet for my taste. This time ideal, crunchy, fruit just tart enough to counteract the sweetness. Very tasty, filling and moreish. Definitely will be a breakfast addition in this household.

Tasty alternative for breakfast - plenty of fruit

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

I'm getting bored of the same old thing (toast) for breakfast every day, and don't want the faff of porridge during the summer, so picked this up for a try. Nice and crunchy, as promised (don't like soggy granola), and it has plenty of fruit. Really nice change, especially on a hot summer day with ice-cold milk!

Loved

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

We as a family loved this cereal the kids loved it with yogurt we loved it as over night oats we add honey to make it sweeter the beers are sharp and crunchy and added a depend of flavour to the granola

Crunchy!!

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

I'm a granola addict and a very fussy one at that. I was super impressed with this Kelly's Special K. It did not go soggy in the bowl at all - I'm a slow eater so this is a big bugbear of mine with other granola. Soggy mess at the end. But not with this one. Nice balance of roughage to fruit and fabulous flavour!!

1-10 of 83 reviews

