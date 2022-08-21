Kellogg's Special K Mixed Berries Granola 350G

Yumminess in a bar!!
I've always loved special K and this bar definitely hits the right spot for taste and yumminess! It has the right balance of sweetness from the mixed berries as it isn't sickly sweet and definitely helped to satisfy my sweet tooth!
Husband really liked this one
My husband really liked this, but have knocked one star off as the pack was a lot smaller than I had in envisaged from the picture on the web site.
Best yet
Apsolutly love this new special K The tast is amazing best ever special K product Low in sugar but great in taste. Plety of fruit and a great mixture as well as combination. Would recommend your try it.
Great breakfast
I have eaten lots of different types of cereal and granola over the years and my biggest gripe is always the volume of berries, this has plenty and makes it superior to many other brands. Great start to a day
Super tasty and 30% less sugar
Taste amazing and such a wonderful fruity taste. Sweetness is just right!! It's nice crunchy and delicious. It keeps you full for longer would definitely buy again and would recommend highly to friends and family
Great for breakfast
It is a healthy and tasty alternative to the current products on the market. I like berries in my cereal,it tastes great with almond milk. It is crunchy enough for my liking. Will definitely buy again.
Fruity and tasty
Sometimes find granola far too sweet for my taste. This time ideal, crunchy, fruit just tart enough to counteract the sweetness. Very tasty, filling and moreish. Definitely will be a breakfast addition in this household.
Tasty alternative for breakfast - plenty of fruit
I'm getting bored of the same old thing (toast) for breakfast every day, and don't want the faff of porridge during the summer, so picked this up for a try. Nice and crunchy, as promised (don't like soggy granola), and it has plenty of fruit. Really nice change, especially on a hot summer day with ice-cold milk!
Loved
We as a family loved this cereal the kids loved it with yogurt we loved it as over night oats we add honey to make it sweeter the beers are sharp and crunchy and added a depend of flavour to the granola
Crunchy!!
I'm a granola addict and a very fussy one at that. I was super impressed with this Kelly's Special K. It did not go soggy in the bowl at all - I'm a slow eater so this is a big bugbear of mine with other granola. Soggy mess at the end. But not with this one. Nice balance of roughage to fruit and fabulous flavour!!