Gillette Labs Men's Razor Magnetic Stand Travel Case 4 Blades

GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar by Gillette is the world’s first razor with exfoliating technology built into the handle, which helps clear the path before the blades pass for effortless shaving and exfoliation in one stroke. It removes dirt and debris before the blades pass. 2D FlexDisc technology contours to your face to ensure comfort and contact with every stroke. Featuring 5 sharp blades, this shaver is designed for a quick and easy shave. It also comes with a magnetic stand. Use with GilletteLabs razor blade refills which are also compatible with the Gillette Heated Razor. The razor handle is backed by a Lifetime Warranty (visit gillette.co.uk/labs/warranty for more info.)

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, BHT