Vista Castelli Montepulciano Dabruzzo 75Cl

Excellent value - highly recommended
Such a lovely Red at such a good price
good value red wine
tasty good value red wine
Pleasant wine, good value.
A very nice, light Italian wine, at a reasonable price.
It was ok to drink but I found it quite harsh at first. Definitely improved once it had been opened for an hour or so. It wasn't expensive (was given as a substitute) so I guess reasonable value for money.
A winning wine!
A cracking wine for the money - highly recommend trying this little gem
Pleasant tasting,good value wine,would buy again!
Good quality, good price, really enjoyable
This is my favourite wine, I am no expert by any means , but I really enjoy this wine, and with the 25% offer on three bottles it makes it really good value.
This wine was substituted for a superior wine in my on-line order. I have to say that Tesco online have been great over the last 2 1/2 years BUT this was a disappointment. Not only was the wine a lesser wine than the one I ordered BUT ALSO the screw top closure was difficult to release. I had to use a knife and a pair of pliers. I tried to inform Tesco of this but found it difficult to contact them. I can’t be bothered with phone or in-store visits. BUT I emphasise that Tesco home delivery has been GREAT in recent years.
This new brand of Montepulciano is not as nearly as good as Tesco’s previous offering. I wonder if this is just a move by Tesco’s to improve their profit margin on this variety? Please bring back the previous variety!