Vista Castelli Montepulciano Dabruzzo 75Cl

3.7(12)Write a review
image 1 of Vista Castelli Montepulciano Dabruzzo 75Cl

£4.75
£4.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Vista Castelli Montepulciano Dabruzzo 75Cl
  • Bathed by the Mediterranean climate, where the sea and mountains meet, Vista Castelli is a bold, full-bodied wine from Abruzzo, central Italy.
  • With flavours of black cherries, blackberries and spice, this concentrated and complex red wine is perfect to enjoy with grilled mushrooms or slow roasts.
  • ©2022.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

CITRA VINI SOC. COOP.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Montepulciano

Vinification Details

  • Maceration with the sakins at a controlled temperature in special steel tanks. The must is in contact with the skins through daily pumping over ensuring the extraction of colour and aromatic strikers.

History

  • Born in the Peligna Valley, it is characterized by black berried grapes, it is the main wine of the region, always ambassador in the world of Abruzzo, whose DOC was established in 1968. The permeable and dry soil, the climate, the protection from cold and humid winds are very favorable conditions for the Abruzzo viticulture, from whose cultivation excellent quality wines are produced that go well with the traditional typical dishes of the area

Regional Information

  • Abruzzo (AFI: / aˈbruʦʦo /) is a region in central Italy, with L'Aquila as its capital, between the middle Adriatic and the central Apennines. The region is surmounted by the mountain range of the eastern Abruzzo Apennines whose Monti della Laga, Maiella and Gran Sasso, which rise a short distance from the sea, mark a clear climatic division between the inland areas and the maritime belt, protecting the latter from moist air masses from the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produce of Italy

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Codice Citra,
  • c.da Cucullo,
  • 66026 Ortona,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:Per 125ml glass:
Energy372kJ/90kcal466kJ/112kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
12 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Excellent value - highly recommended

5 stars

Excellent value - highly recommended

Such a lovely Red at such a good price

5 stars

Such a lovely Red at such a good price

good value red wine

5 stars

tasty good value red wine

Pleasant wine, good value.

4 stars

A very nice, light Italian wine, at a reasonable price.

It was ok to drink but I found it quite harsh at f

3 stars

It was ok to drink but I found it quite harsh at first. Definitely improved once it had been opened for an hour or so. It wasn't expensive (was given as a substitute) so I guess reasonable value for money.

A winning wine!

5 stars

A cracking wine for the money - highly recommend trying this little gem

Pleasant tasting,good value wine,would buy again!

4 stars

Pleasant tasting,good value wine,would buy again!

Good quality, good price, really enjoyable

5 stars

This is my favourite wine, I am no expert by any means , but I really enjoy this wine, and with the 25% offer on three bottles it makes it really good value.

This wine was substituted for a superior wine in m

2 stars

This wine was substituted for a superior wine in my on-line order. I have to say that Tesco online have been great over the last 2 1/2 years BUT this was a disappointment. Not only was the wine a lesser wine than the one I ordered BUT ALSO the screw top closure was difficult to release. I had to use a knife and a pair of pliers. I tried to inform Tesco of this but found it difficult to contact them. I can’t be bothered with phone or in-store visits. BUT I emphasise that Tesco home delivery has been GREAT in recent years.

This new brand of Montepulciano is not as nearly a

1 stars

This new brand of Montepulciano is not as nearly as good as Tesco’s previous offering. I wonder if this is just a move by Tesco’s to improve their profit margin on this variety? Please bring back the previous variety!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

