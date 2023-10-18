Cry Babies Tiny Cuddles Flowers

Cry Babies Tiny Cuddles Flowers! Now your little ones can play with the soft and cuddly versions of their favourite Cry Babies.

There are 4 different Flower characters to collect: Rose, Sakura, Sophia and Mila!

They all cry real tears when you press the top of their head, and come with a matching dummy.

Cuddle up with the Cry Babies Tiny Cuddles!