I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Light Spread 450G

Like butter
Very good quality for price and tastes nice.
Stock it in the Bridlington store, please.
The product is easy to spread and good to use when baking. I am disappointed that the light spread has been unavailable in the Bridlington store, so have resorted to visiting the Iceland store to buy my I can't believe it's not butter..
I CAN - IT'S RUBBISH
Watery creamy yukness that is nothing like butter or even oil, it's more like eye sludge you get in the morning....
Quite nice clover better
i use it most of the time
it is the best butter substitute i have found
Not as good as it was
The recipe has changed recently. It's much thinner, making it more difficult to spread evenly on the bread. The flavour is still good, the consistency is awful.
great buttery vegan spread
Low calorie, low fat and now ok for vegans too, so pleased.
my first choice for spreading
My first choice for spreading as nice flavour and healthier option that the tesco version - just over 1/2 the calories and 2/3 of the fat
I CAN believe it's not butter!
10% smaller pack, 5% higher price & still as thin as water, even when cold from the fridge.