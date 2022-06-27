We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Light Spread 450G

3.7(9)Write a review
I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Light Spread 450G
£ 1.25
£2.78/kg

Product Description

  • 28% Vegetable Fat Spread.
  • Please visit www.upfield.com
  • Try new I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Light with 90% less saturated fat than butter!
  • I Can't Believe It's Not Butter is a registered trademark.
  • 90% Less saturated fat than butter
  • 28% Vegetable Fat Spread
  • Perfect for spreading and topping
  • Dairy Free, 100% plant based, Vegan certified
  • Contains Vitamin D
  • Free from preservatives
  • Pack size: 450G
  • Contains Vitamin D

Information

Ingredients

Water, Plant Oils (Rapeseed, Palm*), Salt 1.3%, Plant Based Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Vinegar, Vitamin D, *I Can't Believe It's Not Butter is committed to sustainable palm oil

Storage

Keep chilled. Not suitable for freezing.Best Before Date: see lid.

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Foil. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • I Can't Believe It's Not Butter UK,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Upfield Spreads Ireland Limited,

Return to

  • I Can't Believe It's Not Butter UK,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Upfield Spreads Ireland Limited,
  • Riverside One,
  • Sir John Rogerson's Quay,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 X576,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1036kJ/251kcal
Fat28g
of which saturates5.4g
Carbohydrates<0.5g
of which sugars<0.5g
Protein0g
Salt1.3g
Vitamin D7.5 µg (150% DRI)
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

9 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Like butter

5 stars

Very good quality for price and tastes nice.

Stock it in the Bridlington store, please.

4 stars

The product is easy to spread and good to use when baking. I am disappointed that the light spread has been unavailable in the Bridlington store, so have resorted to visiting the Iceland store to buy my I can't believe it's not butter..

I CAN - IT'S RUBBISH

1 stars

Watery creamy yukness that is nothing like butter or even oil, it's more like eye sludge you get in the morning....

Quite nice clover better

4 stars

Quite nice clover better

i use it most of the time

4 stars

it is the best butter substitute i have found

Not as good as it was

3 stars

The recipe has changed recently. It's much thinner, making it more difficult to spread evenly on the bread. The flavour is still good, the consistency is awful.

great buttery vegan spread

5 stars

Low calorie, low fat and now ok for vegans too, so pleased.

my first choice for spreading

5 stars

My first choice for spreading as nice flavour and healthier option that the tesco version - just over 1/2 the calories and 2/3 of the fat

I CAN believe it's not butter!

2 stars

10% smaller pack, 5% higher price & still as thin as water, even when cold from the fridge.

