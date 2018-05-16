We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Eat Natural Raw Fruit & Nut Bar Hazelnut Dates Peanut 45G

Eat Natural Raw Fruit & Nut Bar Hazelnut Dates Peanut 45G
£0.99
£2.20/100g

Product Description

  • A bar of nuts and dried fruit.
  • What you'll find in your Eat Natural bar...
  • Whilst we make every effort, we cannot guarantee that nutshell fragments will not find their way into this bar.
  • Here at Eat Natural Makery, when we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean?
  • Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this bar is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it... the better it tastes. That's why we never add any artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.
  • Simple...isn't it?
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

Dried Dates 31% (Dates, Rice Flour), Hazelnuts 22%, Peanuts 17%, Rice Syrup, Almonds 9%, Honey, Crisped Rice

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Other Tree Nuts, Soya, Sesame Seeds and Cow's Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold capitals.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

(1 portion)

Name and address

  • Apricot Natural Limited,
  • 4 Fourth Avenue,
  • Halstead,
  • Essex,
  • CO9 2SY,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion (45g)
Energy (kJ / kcal)(1998kJ / 480kcal)(899kJ / 216kcal)
Fat29.1g13.1g
of which Saturates2.8g1.3g
Carbohydrates40.5g18.2g
of which Sugars28.0g12.6g
Fibre5.4g2.4g
Protein11.3g5.1g
Salt0.09g0.04g
