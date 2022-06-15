We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chicken Arrabbiata 400G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Arrabbiata 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Clubcard Price

Each pack

Energy
2012kJ
476kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
6.8g

low

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.3g

low

15%of the reference intake
Salt
1.33g

medium

22%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 503kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • Penne pasta with chicken breast in a spiced tomato sauce.
  • A Taste of Italy Chicken Arrabbiata made with Penne pasta and chicken in a spiced tomato sauce. A tasty warming ready meal. As with all of our Tesco Ready Meals enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home.
  • Chicken simmered in a spicy tomato sauce A Taste of Italy
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Tomato, Chicken Breast (15%), Water, Red Pepper, Tomato Purée, Onion, Cornflour, Olive Oil, Red Chilli, Salt, Demerara Sugar, Garlic Purée, Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chilli Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 55-60 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 11 mins / 900W 7 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy503kJ / 119kcal2012kJ / 476kcal
Fat1.7g6.8g
Saturates0.4g1.4g
Carbohydrate16.7g66.7g
Sugars3.3g13.3g
Fibre1.9g7.6g
Protein8.3g33.3g
Salt0.33g1.33g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

View all Ready Meals for 1

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tasteless

1 stars

Bland, over priced. Won’t purchase again

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here