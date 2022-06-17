We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Richmond 6 Sausage Patties Frozen 342G

Write a review
Richmond 6 Sausage Patties Frozen 342G
£ 2.00
£5.85/kg

Product Description

  • 6 Frozen Pork Sausage Meat Patties
  • For more recipe inspiration check out our website
  • Our Own Irish Recipe
  • The same special Irish recipe that your families know and love, but now in the form of our new
  • sausage patties.
  • So get everyone together, dish up and enjoy!
  • It's fair to say we know a thing or two about sausages... and we should do... we've been proudly making them for over a hundred years! We've now created Sausage Patties, give them a try in some new dishes, they taste great in a breakfast muffin.
  • Richmond is a registered trademark
  • Cook from Frozen 8 mins
  • Perfect for Breakfast
  • Pack size: 342G

Information

Ingredients

Pork (65%), Water, Rusk (Wheat), Wheat Starch, Soya Protein, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Herbs, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser: Diphosphates, Flavourings, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite**, Acid: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen: See Back of Pack.Food freezer **** until Best Before End. Star marked refrigerator frozen compartment *** until Best Before Star marked refrigerator frozen compartment ** 1 month Star marked refrigerator frozen compartment * 1 week. No need to thaw. If thawed, cook within 12 hours of removal from the freezer. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging
Best results achieved when cooked from frozen… smiles guaranteed!
Please ensure that these patties are cooked thoroughly before eating.

Hob
Instructions: 7-8 min
Fry in a pan on the hob in a tablespoon of oil on a medium heat. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 12-15 min
Preheat oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4. Place patties on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook.
Turn occasionally.

Warnings

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.

Return to

  • We love to chat
  • Drop us a line:
  • Freephone: 0800 783 4321
  • www.richmondsausages.co.uk

Net Contents

342g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g of Raw Patty contains1 Raw Patty (57g) contains
Energy1076kJ/613kJ/
-259kcal148kcal
Fat19g11g
of which saturates6.9g4.0g
Carbohydrate8.9g5.1g
of which sugars2.0g1.1g
Protein14g7.8g
Salt1.4g0.82g

Safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious, not peppery like a lot if sausages. Hardly any fat from them when cooking. A great addition to an egg & muffin 🙂 Will definitely be buying again.

Absolutely awful!

1 stars

These are vile! I normally really enjoy Richmond products, especially the skinless sausages but these patties are disgusting. They’re tasteless, gristly and basically like eating pure fat. I hate to waste anything but unfortunately these were that bad they went in the bin. Don’t make the same mistake I did by buying them, they’re awful!

Bland and tasteless, I certainly won't be buying a

1 stars

Bland and tasteless, I certainly won't be buying again

Nothing special

3 stars

Nothing special, prefer the Tesco ones with herb in them,

