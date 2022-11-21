We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dead Man's Fingers Tequila Reposado 70Cl

Product Description

  • Dead Man's Fingers Tequila Reposado 70cl
  • We do things differently here. Dead Man's Fingers was first created and blended at the Rum & Crab Shack in St Ives, Cornwall, England. Tequila Reposado is aged in Bourbon barrels for a smooth taste and a flavour of vanilla and honey.
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Mexico

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Mexico

Name and address

  • Bristol & Bath Distillery,
  • 87-89 Park Street,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 5PJ,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Dyflin Distillers Ltd,
  • 39/40 Mount Street Upper,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Bristol & Bath Distillery,
  • 87-89 Park Street,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 5PJ,
  • UK.
  • Dyflin Distillers Ltd,
  • 39/40 Mount Street Upper,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.
  • www.deadmansfingers.com

Net Contents

70cl ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Great Tequila!

5 stars

If you like Tequila this hits the spot. Reposado tequila is smooth and mixes easily. Ignore the other comments - this is a very good Tequila and well priced!!

Dreadful - do not buy

1 stars

Do not buy this tequila! It has a very strange taste that is nothing like tequila, thin and almost chemical, with a strange after taste. Will not buy again, don't waste your money.

Full of flavour great taste neat

5 stars

Full of flavour great taste neat

Very disappointing

2 stars

I was really excited for this, but it's probably the worst tequila I've tried. It has almost a floral, earthy tastes to it, nothing like it should taste. Very disappointing.

