Carte D'or Rich Salted Caramel Ice Cream 900Ml

4.6(70)Write a review
image 1 of Carte D'or Rich Salted Caramel Ice Cream 900Ml
£ 3.75
£0.42/100ml

Product Description

  • Sea salted caramel ice cream with caramel pieces (7%).
  • Carte D'Or Rich Salted Caramel Ice Cream Dessert – a much-loved classic at its best, now available in a paper tub made with 93% less plastic*. Spoil yourself, family, and friends with a moment of irresistibly smooth salted caramel delight. Our salted caramel ice cream combines indulgent caramel pieces and flakes of Fleur de Sel from Camargue, France, to create the perfect pairing of salty and sweet. The high-quality ingredients give our ice cream a rich depth of flavour. What’s M’Or, our ice cream is now available in a responsibly sourced paper tub that is recyclable and contains 93% less plastic*. Carte D'Or has been the expert in creating delicious desserts since our culinary beginnings in Paris. Today, we combine the finest ingredients with over 40 years of knowledge and skill to craft a truly indulgent dessert experience. Why not try a scoop of Carte D'Or Rich Salted Caramel on the side of your favourite dessert to elevate it to new extremes? Delicious on the side of a piping hot apple crumble and divine scooped on top of a warm chocolate brownie, this frozen dessert is perfect to enjoy and share at mealtimes with family and friends. If you like this Carte D'Or Ice Cream Dessert, why not try other popular flavours, including Indulgent Chocolate, Delightful Strawberry, or Madagascan Vanilla? *Compared to previous Carte D'Or packaging
  • Carte D'Or Rich Salted Caramel Ice Cream Dessert – a delicious caramel ice cream enhanced with sea salt and rich caramel pieces
  • Our Carte D'Or ice creams are now in a responsibly sourced, recyclable paper tub made with 93% less plastic*
  • Our salted caramel ice cream is crafted with flakes of Fleur de Sel from the Camargue region of France
  • The sea salt delivers a unique and delicate depth of flavour to our caramel ice cream, creating the perfect combination of salty and sweet
  • Carte D'Or frozen dessert adds an extra indulgent touch to a mealtime with family and friends – add a scoop alongside a warm chocolate brownie or heap atop an apple crumble
  • Irresistibly delicious ice cream made with high-quality Fleur de Sel sea salt flakes – you get M’Or with Carte D’Or
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, coconut fat, caramelised sugar syrup (6%), glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, sweetened condensed skimmed MILK, skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, whey solids (MILK), colour (caustic sulphite caramel), Fleur de Sel de Camargue PGI (sea salt) (0.4%), emulsifier (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), butter oil (MILK), stabilisers (guar gum, tara gum, locust bean gum), flavourings, humectant (sorbitol). May contain: nuts and wheat

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Carte D'Or,
  • FREEPOST ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

900 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)824 kJ420 kJ420 kJ5%
Energy (kcal)198 kcal101 kcal101 kcal0%
Fat (g)7.3 g3.7 g3.7 g5%
of which saturates (g)6.6 g3.4 g3.4 g17%
Carbohydrate (g)29 g15 g15 g6%
of which sugars (g)22 g11 g11 g12%
Protein (g)3 g1.5 g1.5 g3%
Salt (g)0.58 g0.3 g0.3 g5%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 9 portions)----
70 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Absolutely delicious. Leaves you wanting more ever

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Leaves you wanting more every time. The best ice cream I have tasted.

Great Product. yummy

5 stars

it was lovely best buy of the week.

Creamy rich with good salted caramel flavour comin

5 stars

Creamy rich with good salted caramel flavour coming through.

Great!!

5 stars

It was really lovely. My favorite ice-cream.

brilliant

5 stars

not a lot to say, just alround performance excellent

The Best

5 stars

The only Ice Cream for me

GREAT ICECREAM AND ALWAYS IN THE FREEZER !

5 stars

Luvly, Jubbly - in other words it certainly is a lovely icecream and as I had family staying over recently, they help me to demolish it !

The Quality was very good. Lovely to have when the

4 stars

The Quality was very good. Lovely to have when the weather was so hot. Also ate my ice cream with banana , which was a great combination. Would have got another tub, but unfortunately there was no sign of it, when I came to place my next food order…..maybe that’s just as well, for my waistline!. But a great flavour to have as a treat.

Luxury in one lick

5 stars

taste is marvelous real luxury love the new packaging

New packaging is now with less ice cream content

1 stars

Been buying this for a while however with the new packaging with less plastic content they are proud to tell you, which of course is good, what they don't tell you is that the ice cream content is now 100ml less for more money, sneaky, so won't be buying again as now not good value.

