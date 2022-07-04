Carte D'or Rich Salted Caramel Ice Cream 900Ml

Absolutely delicious. Leaves you wanting more ever
Absolutely delicious. Leaves you wanting more every time. The best ice cream I have tasted.
Great Product. yummy
it was lovely best buy of the week.
Creamy rich with good salted caramel flavour coming through.
Great!!
It was really lovely. My favorite ice-cream.
brilliant
not a lot to say, just alround performance excellent
The Best
The only Ice Cream for me
GREAT ICECREAM AND ALWAYS IN THE FREEZER !
Luvly, Jubbly - in other words it certainly is a lovely icecream and as I had family staying over recently, they help me to demolish it !
The Quality was very good. Lovely to have when the weather was so hot. Also ate my ice cream with banana , which was a great combination. Would have got another tub, but unfortunately there was no sign of it, when I came to place my next food order…..maybe that’s just as well, for my waistline!. But a great flavour to have as a treat.
Luxury in one lick
taste is marvelous real luxury love the new packaging
New packaging is now with less ice cream content
Been buying this for a while however with the new packaging with less plastic content they are proud to tell you, which of course is good, what they don't tell you is that the ice cream content is now 100ml less for more money, sneaky, so won't be buying again as now not good value.