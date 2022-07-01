Rustlers Meatless Maverik Classic Burger 196G

Perfect for a quick hot snack
If you want a quick burger And have a bit of salad in your fridge they are brilliant
Best Veggie Burger Ever!
Absolutely fabulous! Don't know what the moaners are on about. Knocking stars off because it's not Vegan is unfair - it's a Veggie burger - and delicious. There are vegetarians out there you know, everything doesn't have to be Vegan. Lightly toast the bun and wow!! Give it a try. Super tasty.
nothing positive
aside from being far too salty, I did not like flavour/texture/smell or price. I tried it and will not make any purchase like this again waste of food
I think these are quite nice. Point off for not be
I think these are quite nice. Point off for not being vegan. it would have been so easy to do it. you 100% have to toast the buns or they are cold and soft. make them warm and give them a nice crisp by toasting them. You can toast them on a frying pan with a high heat if you don't have anything else to toast them with the sauce provided is nice but i don't think it's enough. I always add my own ketchup. I like the firm bite the patty has to it. probably my favourite vegan patty and I've had many from plant chef to beyond buger. a reviewer below suggests its fine for vegans to buy because the cheese is sealed. the issue isn't eating the cheese, it's creating a demand for cheese production by buying it. Vegans should not buy this product.
Great vegetarian burger!!
Tasty vegetarian burger, quick and easy to make. I notice some reviews complain that it is not vegan because of the cheese! It is not marketed as a vegan burger, just a meat free one. Vegetarians (there are more of these than vegans) don't mind cheese and would probably be put off if they had used some vegan cheese substitute. If you are a vegan, I can still recommend this, just don't bother with the cheese (it is sealed in it's own packet so there won't be any cross contamination).
Never again
The worst thing I`ve ever eaten, smelly, tasteless, and revolting.
Delicious & quick
These are so similar to actual rustlers ‘meat burgers’. The texture is smooth & the taste is great. These are by far my favourite meat free burgers & I hope they continue with them
Air has more flavour. Tasteless
It is truly incredible that Rustlers have managed to take a number of ingredients, mixed them together and formed something that is devoid of all flavour. Air has more flavour than this. Even cardboard has some flavour, this is tasteless.
Well impressed
Absolutely banging! Better than any other plant burger on the market. Convenient tasty and a great price! Nice one!
The cheese isn’t vegan sadly
Rustlers PLEASE make a plant based burger with VEGAN cheese. Packaging is misleading. Part plant part dairy