Rustlers Meatless Maverik Classic Burger 196G

3.4(19)Write a review
£ 2.00
£10.21/kg

Product Description

  • A plant-based patty formed from pea and bean protein in a sesame seeded bun, with a cheese slice and a sachet of Rustlers sauce.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Plant Based
  • With Cheese & Our Signature Sauce
  • 100% Flavour
  • 0% Beef
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 196G

Information

Ingredients

Meat Free Patty (43%) [Water, Pea Protein, Rapeseed Oil & Sunflower Oil, Field Bean Protein, Thickener: E461; Potato Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator: E326; Flavouring, Wheat Flour*, Dextrose, Sugar, Malt Extract (Wheat & Barley), Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Pepper], Sesame Seeded Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seeds, Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471; Preservative: E282; Antioxidant E300], Rustlers Sauce [Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Sugar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Mustard Seeds, Salt, Gherkin, Spices, Preservative: E202; Mustard Flour, Flavouring, Colour: E160c; Dill Oil], Processed Cheese Slice [Cheese (Milk), Water, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifying Salts: E452, E331, E339; Flavouring (Milk), Milk Protein, Calcium Phosphate, Salt, Colours: E160a, E160c; Acidity Regulator, E330], *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep in the fridge, and don't freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove burger from packaging. Pop the bun in the toaster and the patty in the microwave heating on full power. Rebuild your burger, add a cheese slice for the perfect melt, squeeze over our signature sauce and enjoy!
Pop the bun in the toaster or simply just...
800W: Heat patty for 1 minute 30 seconds
Heat whole burger for 1 minute 30 seconds
Stands for 30 seconds

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Rustlers,
  • The Snackhouse,
  • St.Georges Park,
  • Kirkham,
  • PR4 2DZ.
  • Kepak,

Return to

  • Our Quality Promise
  • If you have any comments, get in touch and let us know! Please keep the packaging in case we ask for it.
  • (UK) 0800 760 067
  • rustiersonline.com
  • Rustlers,
  • The Snackhouse,
  • St.Georges Park,
  • Kirkham,
  • PR4 2DZ.
  • Kepak,
  • Unit 3,
  • Block 10,

Net Contents

196g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (196g)
Energy1025kJ/245kcal2009kJ/480kcal
Fat11.5g22.5g
of which saturates1.7g3.3g
Carbohydrate23.7g46.4g
of which sugars3.5g6.8g
Protein10.3g20.1g
Salt1.4g2.8g
19 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Perfect for a quick hot snack

5 stars

If you want a quick burger And have a bit of salad in your fridge they are brilliant

Best Veggie Burger Ever!

5 stars

Absolutely fabulous! Don't know what the moaners are on about. Knocking stars off because it's not Vegan is unfair - it's a Veggie burger - and delicious. There are vegetarians out there you know, everything doesn't have to be Vegan. Lightly toast the bun and wow!! Give it a try. Super tasty.

nothing positive

1 stars

aside from being far too salty, I did not like flavour/texture/smell or price. I tried it and will not make any purchase like this again waste of food

I think these are quite nice. Point off for not be

3 stars

I think these are quite nice. Point off for not being vegan. it would have been so easy to do it. you 100% have to toast the buns or they are cold and soft. make them warm and give them a nice crisp by toasting them. You can toast them on a frying pan with a high heat if you don't have anything else to toast them with the sauce provided is nice but i don't think it's enough. I always add my own ketchup. I like the firm bite the patty has to it. probably my favourite vegan patty and I've had many from plant chef to beyond buger. a reviewer below suggests its fine for vegans to buy because the cheese is sealed. the issue isn't eating the cheese, it's creating a demand for cheese production by buying it. Vegans should not buy this product.

Great vegetarian burger!!

4 stars

Tasty vegetarian burger, quick and easy to make. I notice some reviews complain that it is not vegan because of the cheese! It is not marketed as a vegan burger, just a meat free one. Vegetarians (there are more of these than vegans) don't mind cheese and would probably be put off if they had used some vegan cheese substitute. If you are a vegan, I can still recommend this, just don't bother with the cheese (it is sealed in it's own packet so there won't be any cross contamination).

Never again

1 stars

The worst thing I`ve ever eaten, smelly, tasteless, and revolting.

Delicious & quick

5 stars

These are so similar to actual rustlers ‘meat burgers’. The texture is smooth & the taste is great. These are by far my favourite meat free burgers & I hope they continue with them

Air has more flavour. Tasteless

1 stars

It is truly incredible that Rustlers have managed to take a number of ingredients, mixed them together and formed something that is devoid of all flavour. Air has more flavour than this. Even cardboard has some flavour, this is tasteless.

Well impressed

5 stars

Absolutely banging! Better than any other plant burger on the market. Convenient tasty and a great price! Nice one!

The cheese isn’t vegan sadly

1 stars

Rustlers PLEASE make a plant based burger with VEGAN cheese. Packaging is misleading. Part plant part dairy

