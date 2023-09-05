We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Colgate Sensitive Enamel Repair Toothpaste 20Ml

£1.50

£7.50/100ml

COLGATE SENS ENAMEL REPAIR TOOTHPASTE 20ML The same great taste and sensitivity relief as Colgate Sensitive PRO-Relief. The New Colgate Sensitive Instant* Relief Enamel Repair Toothpaste starts blocking sensitivity pain instantly*. With its unique Pro-Argin technology, this sensitive toothpaste will give you instant* relief from sensitivity as it helps to seal and repair the sensitive areas of your teeth†. What’s more, this toothpaste prevents sensitivity coming back by building a protective barrier that acts like a seal against sensitivity†. The toothpaste for sensitive teeth also remineralises the enamel on your teeth, leaving them more resistant to acid attacks. Using this sensitive toothpaste continuously twice a day, will give you clinically proven lasting relief for up to 8 weeks**.*For instant relief, apply directly to the sensitive tooth with a fingertip and massage gently for 1 minute, up to twice a day and for children 6-12 years once a week or less frequently.†With continued use twice a day.**For lasting relief, apply to a gentle toothbrush making sure to brush all sensitive areas of the teeth.
The same great taste and sensitivity relief as Colgate Sensitive PRO-Relief. The New Colgate Sensitive Instant* Relief Enamel Repair Toothpaste relieves tooth sensitivity with daily use. *For instant relief, apply directly to the sensitive tooth with a finger tip and massage gently for 1 minute, up to twice a day and for children 6-12 years once a week or less frequently.
Pro-Argin technology helps to seal and repair the sensitive areas of teeth.**With continued use twice a dayPrevents sensitivity from coming back**With continued use twice a day can help prevent sensitivity from coming back.Builds a protective barrier that acts like a seal against sensitivity**With continued use twice a day
Pack size: 20ML

Ingredients

Calcium Carbonate, Aqua, Sorbitol, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Sodium Monofluorophosphate, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Bicarbonate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Saccharin, Benzyl Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Limonene, CI 77891 Active Ingredient: Arginine (8%) Contains: Sodium Monofluorophosphate (1450 ppm F)

Net Contents

20ml

