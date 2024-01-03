L'oreal Paris Men Look Lively Anti Fatigue Duo Set

L'OR/P Men Look Lively Anti Fatigue Duo Set

From Men Expert Hydra Energetic range, enriched with Vitamin C* & Guarana for energising & hydrating properties Begin your Skincare regime with the Look Lively Anti-Fatigue Duo, comprised of our Hydra Energetic Face Wash & Moisturiser, the perfect pairing to help fight against tired looking skin. First, wake up & look lively with the Hydra Energetic Wake-up Effect Face Wash, enriched with Vitamin C* & Guarana to cleanse pores and instantly refresh skin so it looks fresh & energised. Before you leap into action... treat your skin to the Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser, a non-greasy, quickly absorbed moisturiser charged with Vitamin C* & Guarana to hydrate for up to 24 hours. Now go, go, go! *Vitamin C derivative

Discover the Hydra Energetic range from L'Oreal Paris Men Expert, enriched with Vitamin C* and Guarana to hydrate & energise tired looking skin Need an idea for a Father's Day gift, Christmas or birthday gift for him? We've got your back. *Vitamin C derivative

Hydra Energetic Wake-Up Effect Face Wash 100ml Made in France Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser 50ml Made in Germany

Looking for a skincare set for him? Introducing the perfect 2 step giftset for him Hydra Energetic Face Wash gives your skin an instant boost, leaving it feeling fresh & energised Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser for Men Treats your skin, hydrating it for up to 24 hours Tested Under Dermatological Control

Ingredients

Hydra Energetic Wake-Up Effect Face Wash: 782906 4 - Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Sodium Hydroxide, Paullinia Cupana Seed Extract, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Menthol, Pentylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, CI 16035 / Red 40, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L. B222163/1), Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturise: 782938 1 - Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat, Isohexadecane, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Amonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, PEG/PPG-18/18 Dimethicone, HDJ/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Caffeine, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Hydroxide, Silica, Laminaria Digitata Extract, Paullinia Cupana Seed Extract, Magnesium PCA, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Isopropyl Myristate, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Menthol, Pentylene Glycol, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, CI 42090 / Blue 1, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L. B220538/1)

Preparation and Usage