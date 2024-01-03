We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Men Look Lively Anti Fatigue Duo Set
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Men Look Lively Anti Fatigue Duo Setimage 2 of L'oreal Paris Men Look Lively Anti Fatigue Duo Setimage 3 of L'oreal Paris Men Look Lively Anti Fatigue Duo Set

L'oreal Paris Men Look Lively Anti Fatigue Duo Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

£13.00

£13.00/each

L'OR/P Men Look Lively Anti Fatigue Duo Set
From Men Expert Hydra Energetic range, enriched with Vitamin C* & Guarana for energising & hydrating propertiesBegin your Skincare regime with the Look Lively Anti-Fatigue Duo, comprised of our Hydra Energetic Face Wash & Moisturiser, the perfect pairing to help fight against tired looking skin.First, wake up & look lively with the Hydra Energetic Wake-up Effect Face Wash, enriched with Vitamin C* & Guarana to cleanse pores and instantly refresh skin so it looks fresh & energised.Before you leap into action... treat your skin to the Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser, a non-greasy, quickly absorbed moisturiser charged with Vitamin C* & Guarana to hydrate for up to 24 hours.Now go, go, go!*Vitamin C derivative
Discover the Hydra Energetic range from L'Oreal Paris Men Expert, enriched with Vitamin C* and Guarana to hydrate & energise tired looking skinNeed an idea for a Father's Day gift, Christmas or birthday gift for him? We've got your back.*Vitamin C derivative
Hydra Energetic Wake-Up Effect Face Wash 100mlMade in FranceHydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser 50mlMade in Germany
Looking for a skincare set for him? Introducing the perfect 2 step giftset for himHydra Energetic Face Wash gives your skin an instant boost, leaving it feeling fresh & energisedHydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser for Men Treats your skin, hydrating it for up to 24 hoursTested Under Dermatological Control

Ingredients

Hydra Energetic Wake-Up Effect Face Wash: 782906 4 - Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Sodium Hydroxide, Paullinia Cupana Seed Extract, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Menthol, Pentylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, CI 16035 / Red 40, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L. B222163/1), Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturise: 782938 1 - Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat, Isohexadecane, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Amonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, PEG/PPG-18/18 Dimethicone, HDJ/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Caffeine, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Hydroxide, Silica, Laminaria Digitata Extract, Paullinia Cupana Seed Extract, Magnesium PCA, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Isopropyl Myristate, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Menthol, Pentylene Glycol, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, CI 42090 / Blue 1, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L. B220538/1)

Preparation and Usage

Wet your skin with warm water and apply the cleansing gel over your face. The product must be rinsed with water after use. Use everyday for fresher feeling skin all day long.

View all Gift Sets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here