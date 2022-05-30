We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Advanced Anti Colic Bottle 260Ml 0M+

£8.00

£8.00/each

Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Advanced Anti Colic Bottle 260Ml 0M+Here for youBreastfeeding, bottle feeding or switching between the two.However you feed your baby, it can sometimes feel tough.When you need support that's simple and straightforward, you can count on us...Any questions?Visit our website: tommeetippee.comBrighter futures™Is our plan to protect the planet, like the fact there is no single use plastic used in this pack.
85% of babies experience fewer colic symptoms** Based on a survey of 189 parents who used Closer to Nature Advanced Anti-colic bottles.Accepted by babies recommended by mums†95%† of mums would recommend† Based on 2021 study of 524 parents who use Tommee Tippee bottles.What's inside1x 260ml 9flozanti-colic baby bottle with slow flow teatComplete peace of mindAdvanced anti-colic bottles are perfect for parents wanting extra reassurance. Acceptance is guaranteed thanks to our award winning breast-like Closer to Nature® teat, and a unique venting tube to reduce colic symptoms of wind, reflux and discomfort.Draws air away from milkAward winning breast-like treatHeat sensing strip turns pink if milk is too hotGood to know!These bottles are only suitable for use with Advanced Anti-colic teats.
0m+ slow flow3m+ med flow6m+ fast flowGo with the flow...We offer different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby.Every baby is unique so this is just a guide.
Materials listing: Polypropylene, Silicone, Thermoplastic Elastomer Nylon & Stainless Steel. Complies with EN 14350.All IP rights held by Mayborn (UK) Limited and/or its affiliates.Tommee Tippee®, Closer to Nature®, Brighter Futures. Copyright© 2021.Patented; https://www.tommeetippee.com/en-us/legals/patent, EP1755524 and EP1765257.Registered Design; https://www.tommeetippee.com/en-us/legals/patent, RCD000400734-0001, - 0002, - 0003.
The most breast-like teat everDesigned to reduce wind, reflux and discomfortSlow flowBPA free

Produce of

Made in Morocco

Preparation and Usage

Important instructions and contact details included inside this pack. Please read and retain for future reference.Squeeze meGive me a squeeze to ensure my super sensitive valve is open after storing and cleaning.Change meIf I get damaged or bitten by tiny teeth. Don't forget to swap to a faster flow rate as your baby grows.

Lower age limit

0 Months

