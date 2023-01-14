San Pellegrino Sparkling Lemon Drink 6 X 330Ml

So delicious!
A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer
From first sip, this became my favourite drink! A really strong lemon flavour without the sharp after taste, the perfect amount of fizz & so refreshing! Works great as a mixer too!
Taste of holidays
A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer
I really enjoyed the San Pellegrino Limonata, it took me back to being on holiday and having a cold lemonade in the sun. They have got the flavour just right, zesty, sweet and slightly bitter without that artificial taste and not too fizzy. It's perfect, will be adding this to the weekly shop.
So refreshing!
A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer
We love to order this drink when out for dinner so it's been great to have it available at home. It is so lemony and refreshing when served cold. Perfect amount in the can and nice size to pop in your bag for a drink on the go!
Refreshing and light
A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer
I love lemon drinks, and in my opinion this is the best on the market. It is expensive, however you get what you pay for and I wouldn't skrimp to buy a different brand as they are not as good. There is nothing more refreshing if you are hot.
Really Refreshing
A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer
There's something about this drink that makes you feel like its so fresh and inviting. The taste of lemon is really present, but not too overwhelming and its fantastic for mixing with alcohol - reccomend!
Muted lemon flavour and bitter aftertaste
A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer
I was disappointed with the San pelegrino lemon drink. The cans are slimline and attractive, and the level of fizz was good. Unfortunately the taste was disappointing, there was no zing of lemon that you expect in a lemon flavour drink, and even more disappointing was the bitter aftertaste left.
Bring back the sugar.
Yuck! Has lingering aftertaste. They had a really good product until they got creative and put artificial sweeteners in it. The product with pure sugar was the best.
Lovely and sharp
Love this, as it I hate sweet things and this tastes really sharp and lemony.
Great Lemon product
love the light sharp taste, not clouded by sugary additives, tastes as lemon should .
The best lemon drink on the market. .....such a g
The best lemon drink on the market. .....such a great taste of natural, pure lemons....I wouldn't now buy anything else.