Tesco Finest Belgian Hot Chocolate Flakes 200G

Good value & tasty
Bought this to use in a Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser. The hot chocolate for Hotel Chocolat is quite pricey but lovely for a treat. Have tried different hot chocolate powders but are too frothy in the maker so when I saw this thought is was worth a try. It is flaked like the Hotel Chocolat and tastes lovely in the Velvetiser for less than a quarter of the price of HC flakes it's worth keeping in for every day hot chocolates and is more than sufficient to do the job. Works just as well without a Velvetiser too. Reasonably priced will definitely be buying again.
Delicious.
This product is absolutely lovely. I added 2 heaped teaspoons to a plain greek yogurt, also Tesco's Finest. Delicious!
If you like hot chocolate you will love this
I love this I have one every morning with hot milk.
Amazing taste
Brought this to try in my Veletister, loved it, the taste is smooth and sweet, no need for favoured syrups or sugar, will definitely buy this again
Amazing taste and quality
Amazing! Used in a my hot chocolate maker and taste is so my better than the branded one!
You must try this
It is the best hot chocolate I’ve ever tried better than hotel chocolate
I bought these to use with the velvetiser and it was amazing. Really sweet (I usually add a syrup but didn't need to with this), I had to crush them smaller, that's the only downside, but I'll definitely be buying more, absolutely love it.
Velvety deliciousness
Bought to be used in my velvetiser. Worked brilliantly. Was absolutely delicious. Really smooth texture. Sweetness was perfect for our taste.
Absolutely disgusting. It’s like drinking sweetened liquid fat! How this can be described as Belgian chocolate flakes is beyond me
Amazing hot chocolate
Amazing hot chocolate. I use it in my velvetizer and it tastes absolutely declines, one of the best hot chocolates I have ever tasted. I cannot recommend it enough.