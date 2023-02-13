We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Belgian Hot Chocolate Flakes 200G

4.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Finest Belgian Hot Chocolate Flakes 200G
£2.50
£1.25/100g

Per 33g

Energy
725kJ
174kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
9.3g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.8g

high

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.2g

high

20%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2198kJ / 526kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate flakes.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 28% minimum, milk solids 16% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 1. Heat 220ml of milk in a saucepan over a medium heat, stirring gently until hot but not boiling.
2. Remove from the hob and add 6 teaspoons (33g) of chocolate flakes to the milk.
3. Bring back to the hob on a medium heat and gently whisk until all the chocolate has melted
4. Serve

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlPer 33g
Energy2198kJ / 526kcal725kJ / 174kcal
Fat28.3g9.3g
Saturates17.5g5.8g
Carbohydrate59.8g19.7g
Sugars55.2g18.2g
Fibre2.8g0.9g
Protein6.6g2.2g
Salt0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
11 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Good value & tasty

5 stars

Bought this to use in a Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser. The hot chocolate for Hotel Chocolat is quite pricey but lovely for a treat. Have tried different hot chocolate powders but are too frothy in the maker so when I saw this thought is was worth a try. It is flaked like the Hotel Chocolat and tastes lovely in the Velvetiser for less than a quarter of the price of HC flakes it's worth keeping in for every day hot chocolates and is more than sufficient to do the job. Works just as well without a Velvetiser too. Reasonably priced will definitely be buying again.

Delicious.

5 stars

This product is absolutely lovely. I added 2 heaped teaspoons to a plain greek yogurt, also Tesco's Finest. Delicious!

If you like hot chocolate you will love this

5 stars

I love this I have one every morning with hot milk.

Amazing taste

5 stars

Brought this to try in my Veletister, loved it, the taste is smooth and sweet, no need for favoured syrups or sugar, will definitely buy this again

Amazing taste and quality

5 stars

Amazing! Used in a my hot chocolate maker and taste is so my better than the branded one!

You must try this

5 stars

It is the best hot chocolate I’ve ever tried better than hotel chocolate

I bought these to use with the velvetiser and it w

5 stars

I bought these to use with the velvetiser and it was amazing. Really sweet (I usually add a syrup but didn't need to with this), I had to crush them smaller, that's the only downside, but I'll definitely be buying more, absolutely love it.

Velvety deliciousness

5 stars

Bought to be used in my velvetiser. Worked brilliantly. Was absolutely delicious. Really smooth texture. Sweetness was perfect for our taste.

Absolutely disgusting. It’s like drinking sweetene

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting. It’s like drinking sweetened liquid fat! How this can be described as Belgian chocolate flakes is beyond me

Amazing hot chocolate

5 stars

Amazing hot chocolate. I use it in my velvetizer and it tastes absolutely declines, one of the best hot chocolates I have ever tasted. I cannot recommend it enough.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

