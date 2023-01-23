San Pellegrino Sparkling Orange Drink 6 X 330Ml

Great taste
San pellegrino is one of my favourite lemonades,I really enjoy it! This flavour is particularly refreshing,reminds me of summer days in Italy. I really recommend to try it if you haven't yet.
Excellent taste!
Really enjoyed this drink, the orange flavour was strong but not overpowering. It's a very light and refreshing beverage that I will be sure to try again.
Delicious
I have had many flavours before and this is equally if not more refreshing and tasty than the previous ones.
Delicious and refreshing
Pleasantly surprised with this drink, not quite what I was expecting. The drink wasn't as sweet as I expected it to be, you can really taste the oranges as if they were freshly squeezed. The drink has a slightly bitter aftertaste which I prefer myself. The portion size is idea for a single drink. This is the absolute perfect drink on a hot summers days or paired with a light lunch. It's fast become a firm favourite drink for me.
Tasty but a bit mild
A tasty, refreshing orange sparkling drink with a mild tangy orange taste. Not too fizzy and surprisingly light
Reminds me of grandma
This drink brings back memories of visiting grandma in Italy , the bitter tasting sparkling drink is refreshing and works great for those who don't want something too heavy to drink , it works well on its own or as an accompaniment in your lunch box or movie night , so many situations you can enjoy this product.
The taste was alright
Didn't wow me. It was not so bad though. If you are up for different tastes go for it. I guess we are used to the known famous sodas that new ones take a while to acquire. But it does taste like oranges and quite sparkly even when opened for long.
It has become my favourite drink!
The taste is so nice and moreish I absolutely love it. The only problem is that you can't put it down... once you have one you are looking to have the next one as quick as possible.
Not a fan
We were not a fan of this, myself and my husband tried this but neither of us enjoyed the taste. It was far too sour and cutting. He usually loves the lemon sanpellegrino too so I'm surprised he didn't like it but it wont be on my list to buy again unfortunately.
very tasty
san pellegrino sparkling orange drink is very tasty. not too sweet and very moreish and the cans are very easy to hold on to.