Tesco Finest Chocolate & Orange Tart 385G

Nothing Special
Tasted nice but the ganache layer was very thin. It needs to be doubled to counteract the fruity layer. There's plenty of room in the pastry case to fill with more ganache.
Very nice
Lovely with ice cream!!
Not recommended.
Very small. Pastry extremely dry and filling shrank away from sides so didn't look very appealing. Filling was actually quite tasty if you could get your guests to eat it which I couldn't. Would definitely not buy again.
Such a treat!
Deliciously zingy and indulgent. I really like the crisp chocolate pastry. Will definitely be buying again!
Good flavours but something missing
Flavours were fine, rich choc, tangy orange. Pastry too thick, but soft, and not dry. Just seemed OK, something lacking but can’t put my finger on what. Enjoyed it but wouldn’t buy again.