Tesco Finest Chocolate & Orange Tart 385G

3.4(5)
Tesco Finest Chocolate & Orange Tart 385G
£ 3.00
£7.80/kg

1/6 of a tart

Energy
1053kJ
252kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
13.7g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.0g

high

40%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.6g

high

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1645kJ / 394kcal

Product Description

  • All butter chocolate pastry case made with cocoa powder filled with an orange compote layer, topped with a Belgian chocolate ganache and finished with chocolate powder.
  • This Belgian Chocolate & Orange tart is hand finished by experts. An all butter chocolate pastry recipe is made with cocoa powder to create just the right rich yet crisp texture. A tangy orange compote is then poured in and topped with a rich Belgian chocolate ganache, before being lightly dusted with chocolate powder.
  • A classic indulgent Belgian chocolate tart with a layer of zesty orange compote all encased in a rich chocolate pastry.
  • Pack size: 385G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whipping Cream (Milk) (11%), Butter (Milk), Belgian Milk Chocolate (9%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Icing Sugar, Maize Flour, Belgian Dark Chocolate (5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Milk, Orange Concentrate, Sugar, Egg, Cocoa Powder, Cornflour, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Thickener (Carrageenan), Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2½ hours in the fridge. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

385g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a tart (64g)
Energy1645kJ / 394kcal1053kJ / 252kcal
Fat21.4g13.7g
Saturates12.5g8.0g
Carbohydrate44.8g28.7g
Sugars24.4g15.6g
Fibre1.9g1.2g
Protein4.5g2.8g
Salt0.05g0.03g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Nothing Special

3 stars

Tasted nice but the ganache layer was very thin. It needs to be doubled to counteract the fruity layer. There's plenty of room in the pastry case to fill with more ganache.

Very nice

5 stars

Lovely with ice cream!!

Not recommended.

1 stars

Very small. Pastry extremely dry and filling shrank away from sides so didn't look very appealing. Filling was actually quite tasty if you could get your guests to eat it which I couldn't. Would definitely not buy again.

Such a treat!

5 stars

Deliciously zingy and indulgent. I really like the crisp chocolate pastry. Will definitely be buying again!

Good flavours but something missing

3 stars

Flavours were fine, rich choc, tangy orange. Pastry too thick, but soft, and not dry. Just seemed OK, something lacking but can’t put my finger on what. Enjoyed it but wouldn’t buy again.

