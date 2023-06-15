We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 4 Onion Brioche Hot Dog Rolls

Tesco Finest 4 Onion Brioche Hot Dog Rolls

4.1(7)
£1.20

£0.30/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One roll
Energy
736kJ
174kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
2.9g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1150kJ / 272kcal

4 Brioche hot dog rolls made with toasted kibbled onion, egg and butter.
Our Tesco Finest onion brioche hot dog rolls are made with egg and butter, making then soft and mildly sweet. Enriched with onion and nigella seeds for that extra flavour. Oven baked with an egg glaze for a golden appearance.Summer Edition. Soft and mildly sweet brioche rolls enriched with egg, butter and onions.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Toasted Kibbled Onion (2%), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Fibre, Nigella Seed, Fermented Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk), Flavouring, Soya Flour, Pasteurised Egg White, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Algal Carotenes), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

4

