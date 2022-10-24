We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Absolut Passion Fruit Martini Cocktail Sparkling 250Ml

4.6(107)Write a review
image 1 of Absolut Passion Fruit Martini Cocktail Sparkling 250Ml
£2.00
£8.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sparkling mixed drink with vodka and a taste of passionfruit and vanilla.
  • Sparkling
  • Ready to Drink with Passionfruit Flavour
  • Made with Absolut and Natural Flavour
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: See base of the can

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Chilled

Name and address

  • The Absolut Company AB,
  • 11797 Stockholm,
  • Sweden.
  • GB: Pernod Ricard UK Ltd.,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • London,

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK Ltd.,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • London,
  • W4 5YG,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.absolut.com

Net Contents

250ml

View all Ready to Drink Premixed Spirits & Cocktails

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

107 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Bought this recently to enjoy at a BBQ. I had high

3 stars

Bought this recently to enjoy at a BBQ. I had high expectations but unfortunately the taste was a little underwhelming. It didn’t quite seem to be as strong in flavour as I wanted it to be, the alcohol content was fine and the packaging was ideal, just lacked a little something. I bought this as part of a promotion deal.

Fizzy Water And Not Really A Cocktail Texture

2 stars

I really thought that this would have the texture of a cocktail, but it was more like a carbonated water. I felt that the taste was lacking and it wasn't as nice as I was expecting it to be. Overall, I was disappointed in what was fizzy water with only a hint of flavour. This product was bought as a part of a promotion.

Clean feel and texture but unsurprising flavour

3 stars

This is a smooth drinking cocktail. However, the passion fruit flavour tastes closer to a mass-produced juice drink instead of something more realistic. The addition of vanilla is subtle towards the overall taste of the product. Overall, while this is a useful product to suit the need for a pre-mixed cocktail, it isn't worth the extra price compared to buying the component ingredients separately. This product was offered to me as part of a promotion, but my opinion remains honest.

tasty and in a very convenient format, This produc

5 stars

tasty and in a very convenient format, This product was bought as part of a promotion but I would buy again

Tasty and refreshing summer in a can.

5 stars

Tasty and refreshing summer in a can.

great taste

5 stars

Great taste and easy to drink, very pleasant. Not too sweet and an appropriate amount of alcohol.

Very fruity

3 stars

I've not had Martini before and thought I would give this ago. It's very passionfruit flavour. It leaves an aftertaste in your mouth. I personally would not purchase again. Purchased as part of a promotion.

Delicious!

5 stars

Bought this as part of a promotion & it was delicious, Just what you need for a weekend. Cocktail already made for you.

Easy tasty boozy treat.

5 stars

Great quality and taste. A nice combination of flavours, perfect for a Friday evening after work direct from the fridge. This was purchased as part of a promotion.

Fizzy fun

4 stars

Tasty cocktail. Nice packaging. With jt being sparkling, it is like a real sparkling cocktail not out of a can - bought on promotion.

1-10 of 107 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here