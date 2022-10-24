Absolut Passion Fruit Martini Cocktail Sparkling 250Ml

Bought this recently to enjoy at a BBQ. I had high
Bought this recently to enjoy at a BBQ. I had high expectations but unfortunately the taste was a little underwhelming. It didn’t quite seem to be as strong in flavour as I wanted it to be, the alcohol content was fine and the packaging was ideal, just lacked a little something. I bought this as part of a promotion deal.
Fizzy Water And Not Really A Cocktail Texture
I really thought that this would have the texture of a cocktail, but it was more like a carbonated water. I felt that the taste was lacking and it wasn't as nice as I was expecting it to be. Overall, I was disappointed in what was fizzy water with only a hint of flavour. This product was bought as a part of a promotion.
Clean feel and texture but unsurprising flavour
This is a smooth drinking cocktail. However, the passion fruit flavour tastes closer to a mass-produced juice drink instead of something more realistic. The addition of vanilla is subtle towards the overall taste of the product. Overall, while this is a useful product to suit the need for a pre-mixed cocktail, it isn't worth the extra price compared to buying the component ingredients separately. This product was offered to me as part of a promotion, but my opinion remains honest.
tasty and in a very convenient format, This product was bought as part of a promotion but I would buy again
Tasty and refreshing summer in a can.
great taste
Great taste and easy to drink, very pleasant. Not too sweet and an appropriate amount of alcohol.
Very fruity
I've not had Martini before and thought I would give this ago. It's very passionfruit flavour. It leaves an aftertaste in your mouth. I personally would not purchase again. Purchased as part of a promotion.
Delicious!
Bought this as part of a promotion & it was delicious, Just what you need for a weekend. Cocktail already made for you.
Easy tasty boozy treat.
Great quality and taste. A nice combination of flavours, perfect for a Friday evening after work direct from the fridge. This was purchased as part of a promotion.
Fizzy fun
Tasty cocktail. Nice packaging. With jt being sparkling, it is like a real sparkling cocktail not out of a can - bought on promotion.