Garnier Ambre Solaire Face Fluid Anti Dark Spots Spf 50 40Ml

Use it all the time 50+ UVB
Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE
It's so light and easily absorbent it really makes my skin feel well hydrated. Good for all year round not just for the Summer.
Great product to add to my routine
I received this product to test and am providing a review after trying the product for the last 2 weeks. The product is great! I really liked the light texture (no strong smell) that is absorbed really quickly into the skin! I tried it with my morning hydrating cream and it worked well together, no residue or anything. Finally, the sfp50+ is a big plus for me as I am looking for maximum sun protection.
Great product to add to my routine
Dark Spot cover with UV protection
This product was much better than I expected it to be. A trusted brand that makes quality products. It does not feel greasy or heavy on the skin, blends well and feels hydrating. A little goes a long way and with the added UV protection I would recommend this product. This can be used all year round if you wanted to. Definitely something that I would buy and recommend to family and friends.
Dark Spot cover with UV protection
Disappointing as only has 3*UVA rating.
This felt nice and light and non greasy on my skin which was the main positive. However, overall it is disappointing as it only has a 3 star UVA rating which is rated "good" whereas I usually go for suntan lotion that has a 5 star UVA "maximum" rating. For the price that Ambre Solaire products costs that does not seem very good value as it is not giving you full UVA sun protection which is unusual for a factor 50 sun tan lotion that should offer higher protection. My much cheaper usual brand suntan lotion has a 5 star maximum UVA rating.
Great Product!
A great product for every day wear which fully protects the skin!
Disappointing as only has 3*UVA rating.
Ghananti-dark spot
I would highly recommend this cream I've been using this evening day before I apply my make up and it protects my skin all day I've liked it so much I've actually gone and bought another bottle
Love this
It's a great product. Not greasy at all. Love the fact it's protecting and healing at the same time. Definitely better then you're normal spf lotion.