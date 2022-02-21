We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Garnier Ambre Solaire Face Fluid Anti Dark Spots Spf 50 40Ml

Product Description

  • G/A/S FACE FLUID ANTI DARK SPOTS SPF50 40ML
  • Garnier Ambre Solaire UV Face Fluid has an ultra-light fluid texture, with a high SPF 50+ and has a matte finish.
  • Very high protection for fair and sensitive skin, protects against UVB, UVA and long UVA as well as Infrared protection.
  • Suitable for use as a Face sun cream, it is enriched with Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate skin for 24 hours.
  • Garnier Ambre Solaire Ultra-Light Sensitive Face Fluid SPF50+ is an ultra-light fluid texture face sun cream, that has an invisible on skin. Developed for the face and the delicate eye contour area, our UV Face Fluid is an ultra-light daily sun protection that is quickly absorbed. This formula contains hyaluronic acid, hydrates for 24 hours, and leaves a matt finish on your skin. Ambre Solaire Face Fluid is fragrance-free and tested under dermatological control. It is hypoallergenic to minimise allergy risk, even for sensitive skin.
  • Very high protection for fair and sensitive skin, protects against UVB, UVA and long UVA. Infrared protection.
  • Garnier Ambre Solaire has been an expert in sun protection since 1935. Our broad spectrum, photostable products contain UVB and UVA filters to help protect against immediate and long-term sun induced damage and premature skin ageing. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
  • Anti-UV and anti-pollution formula that is invisible on skin
  • This UV face fluid sun cream is suitable for sensitive face and eyes
  • Hypoallergenic: Our formula is fragrance-free and tested under dermatological control
  • Pack size: 40ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Alcohol Denat., Diisopropyl Sebacate, Silica, Isopropyl Myristate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Glycerin, C12-22 Alkyl Acrylate/Hydroxyethylacrylate Copolymer, Propanediol, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Perlite, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Tocopherol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Hyaluronate, Thermus Thermophillus Ferment, Phenoxyethanol, Triethanolamine, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Caprylyl Glycol, Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Potassium Sorbate

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use. Overexposure to the sun is dangerous. Do not stay too long in the sun, even while using a sunscreen product because it does not provide 100% protection. Re-apply frequently and generously to maintain protection, especially after swimming, perspiring or towelling. Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately and thoroughly.

Net Contents

40ml

Use it all the time 50+ UVB

5 stars

It's so light and easily absorbent it really makes my skin feel well hydrated. Good for all year round not just for the Summer.

Great product to add to my routine

5 stars

I received this product to test and am providing a review after trying the product for the last 2 weeks. The product is great! I really liked the light texture (no strong smell) that is absorbed really quickly into the skin! I tried it with my morning hydrating cream and it worked well together, no residue or anything. Finally, the sfp50+ is a big plus for me as I am looking for maximum sun protection.

Dark Spot cover with UV protection

4 stars

This product was much better than I expected it to be. A trusted brand that makes quality products. It does not feel greasy or heavy on the skin, blends well and feels hydrating. A little goes a long way and with the added UV protection I would recommend this product. This can be used all year round if you wanted to. Definitely something that I would buy and recommend to family and friends.

Disappointing as only has 3*UVA rating.

2 stars

This felt nice and light and non greasy on my skin which was the main positive. However, overall it is disappointing as it only has a 3 star UVA rating which is rated "good" whereas I usually go for suntan lotion that has a 5 star UVA "maximum" rating. For the price that Ambre Solaire products costs that does not seem very good value as it is not giving you full UVA sun protection which is unusual for a factor 50 sun tan lotion that should offer higher protection. My much cheaper usual brand suntan lotion has a 5 star maximum UVA rating.

Great Product!

4 stars

A great product for every day wear which fully protects the skin!

Ghananti-dark spot

5 stars

I would highly recommend this cream I've been using this evening day before I apply my make up and it protects my skin all day I've liked it so much I've actually gone and bought another bottle

Love this

5 stars

It's a great product. Not greasy at all. Love the fact it's protecting and healing at the same time. Definitely better then you're normal spf lotion.

