Tesco 6 Banana Pancakes

Tesco 6 Banana Pancakes
£1.10
£0.18/each

One pancake

Energy
302kJ
72kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
1.7g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.1g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1007kJ / 239kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Pancakes made with a blend of white and wholemeal flour, banana purée and partially inverted sugar syrup.
  • Real banana purée With added wholemeal flour and banana for sweetness

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Banana Purée (11%), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Fibre, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Use within one month. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool dry place. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Medium 1-2 mins Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 1-2 minutes. Turn once.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pancake (30g)
Energy1007kJ / 239kcal302kJ / 72kcal
Fat5.8g1.7g
Saturates0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate39.1g11.7g
Sugars13.6g4.1g
Fibre5.1g1.5g
Protein5.1g1.5g
Salt0.47g0.14g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Pancakes

5 stars

The little one loved them, but misses the blueberry ones you used to sell

