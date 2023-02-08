Nexba Strawberry & Peach Kombucha Drink 1 Litre

Fruity, refreshing and guilt-free
Low in sugar and calories. Nice fruity flavour and very refreshing. The strawberry and peach work well together.
Yum!
What a beautiful tasting drink. I love how this has a mild fizz to it. Very tasty.
A fruity tasting alternative to traditional fizzy
A fruity tasting alternative to traditional fizzy drinks, which does away with added sugar and any artificial additives. Ideal served ice cold on a warm day.
Low sugar summer treat
A nice refreshing summer drink, lovely served cold with ice cubes. The children loved the taste, and I was delighted to discover a low sugar option for them.
Fruity and healthy
This drink is just lovely chilled and healthy, with super flavours. Quality drink and I would buy it again.
Strawberry delight
Very summery drink - the strawberry and Peach flavours are lovely
Wow what a amazing drink
I really enjoyed this on ice and love the strawberry and peach combination. I like that there is no added sugar. Would recommend
Great for hot weather
This is a refreshing drink. I like the flavours of strawberry and peach flavours they go well together I love that this only contains natural sugar and is natural. Its lovely chilled to drink and healthy
Like my favourite ciders
Almost comes across as a fruity cider, really lovely to drink. Good strong flavour, although the peach and strawberry can overwhelm the other, and the more you drink the less peach comes through. Despite this it's still a excellent drink, even if it does come at a premium
Cultured Pop
I am always keen to try products that are good for my gut - live yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut etc, so I thought I would give this a go. It was lovely - sparkling with a tasty, fruity flavour. It is a surprise to know that it is full of healthy cultures because it tastes just like pop. I will definitely be buying this again.