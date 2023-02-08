We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Nexba Strawberry & Peach Kombucha Drink 1 Litre

4.8(12)Write a review
Nexba Strawberry & Peach Kombucha Drink 1 Litre
£2.75
£0.28/100ml

Product Description

  • Nexba Strawberry & Peach Kombucha Drink 1 Litre
  • The Good Stuff
  • We've spent years innovating to formulate a unique strain of smart & robust cultures that survive the journey to your gut! These little beauties work hard so you can enjoy the good stuff.
  • Our delicious and 100% natural kombucha is brewed over 40 days with real... oolong tea leaves & living scoby
  • Family made and owned by two Aussie brothers-in-law who started selling drinks from the back of a van in 2010.
  • Cheers to that!
  • Please Recycle
  • Naturally Sugar Free
  • Australian Made & Owned
  • 1.5 Billion Live Cultures- Bacillus coagulans per bottle
  • Aussie Boys Certified
  • 19 Calories Per Bottle
  • Good Stuff in The Bottle
  • Nothing Artificial
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 1L
  • Naturally Sugar Free

Information

Ingredients

Purified Sparkling Water, Naturally Fermented Kombucha (Purified Water, Oolong Tea, Sugarº, Kombucha Cultures), Natural Flavours (Erythritol*, Strawberry & Peach), Natural Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Citric Acid, Live Cultures (Bacillus Coagulans)., ºSugar has been fully consumed during the extended fermentation process to produce the kombucha, *Erythritol is naturally produced by fermentation of Starches in Fruits and Vegetables

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight below 25°C. For best before see bottle.

Produce of

Made in Australia from at least 95% Australian ingredients

Name and address

  • Nexba Pty Ltd,
  • The Annex,
  • 601 Pacific Hwy,
  • St. Leonards,
  • NSW 2065,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Nexba UK Ltd.

Return to

  • Nexba UK Ltd.

Net Contents

1l

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mL
Energy8kJ (2kcal)
Fat0g
Of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrates0.1g
Of which Sugars0g
Protein0g
Salt<1mg
Live Cultures>150Million†
†Colony Forming units (CFU's) counted at manufacture-
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Fruity, refreshing and guilt-free

5 stars

Low in sugar and calories. Nice fruity flavour and very refreshing. The strawberry and peach work well together.

Yum!

5 stars

What a beautiful tasting drink. I love how this has a mild fizz to it. Very tasty.

A fruity tasting alternative to traditional fizzy

5 stars

A fruity tasting alternative to traditional fizzy drinks, which does away with added sugar and any artificial additives. Ideal served ice cold on a warm day.

Low sugar summer treat

5 stars

A nice refreshing summer drink, lovely served cold with ice cubes. The children loved the taste, and I was delighted to discover a low sugar option for them.

Fruity and healthy

5 stars

This drink is just lovely chilled and healthy, with super flavours. Quality drink and I would buy it again.

Strawberry delight

5 stars

Very summery drink - the strawberry and Peach flavours are lovely

Wow what a amazing drink

5 stars

I really enjoyed this on ice and love the strawberry and peach combination. I like that there is no added sugar. Would recommend

Great for hot weather

4 stars

This is a refreshing drink. I like the flavours of strawberry and peach flavours they go well together I love that this only contains natural sugar and is natural. Its lovely chilled to drink and healthy

Like my favourite ciders

5 stars

Almost comes across as a fruity cider, really lovely to drink. Good strong flavour, although the peach and strawberry can overwhelm the other, and the more you drink the less peach comes through. Despite this it's still a excellent drink, even if it does come at a premium

Cultured Pop

5 stars

I am always keen to try products that are good for my gut - live yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut etc, so I thought I would give this a go. It was lovely - sparkling with a tasty, fruity flavour. It is a surprise to know that it is full of healthy cultures because it tastes just like pop. I will definitely be buying this again.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

