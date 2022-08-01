We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Salted Caramel Chocolate Bar 150G

2.4(17)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Salted Caramel Chocolate Bar 150G
£2.00
£1.34/100g

1/5 of a bar

Energy
699kJ
168kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
10.2g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.2g

high

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.1g

high

15%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2331kJ / 559kcal

Product Description

  • Couverture chocolate with caramel flakes and salt.
  • Smooth chocolate with sweet caramel flakes and a hint of salt. Yum
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Isomaltooligosaccharide, Cocoa Mass**, Caramel (8%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup], Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Sea Salt. **Rainforest Alliance Certified TM. 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment, For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Cocoa solids 47% minimum.Contains a source of glucose

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a bar (30g)
Energy2331kJ / 559kcal699kJ / 168kcal
Fat34.1g10.2g
Saturates20.7g6.2g
Carbohydrate59.9g18.0g
Sugars43.8g13.1g
Fibre1.6g0.5g
Protein2.4g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

17 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Awful chocolate bar, struggled to find any endeari

1 stars

Awful chocolate bar, struggled to find any endearing qualities of it. Would rather do without than eat this. Bought as a treat and shared with the family and none of us enjoyed it. One square was one too many.

Horrible, just horrible!

1 stars

Horrible, just horrible!

Chocoholics Dream!

5 stars

I was thrilled when this company bought out their own chocolate! This is vegan chocolate heaven. The flavour is spot on, great quality and boy, they've been generous with the size! My repeat buy.

Absolutely awe full. This is not chocolate it’s a

1 stars

Absolutely awe full. This is not chocolate it’s a fatty solid that sticks to the top of your mouth. Avoid

Revolting imitation chocolate: waxy and tasteless

1 stars

Really disgusting. Waxy cheap imitation chocolate, like the stuff you used to get at the funfair coated in 100s and 1000s.

Unpleasant tasting chocolate

1 stars

Tastes of cheap chocolate, similar to cooking choc blocks that I recall as a child. It has a waxy and gritty texture, very unpleasant.

Yum

5 stars

I loved this. Wee crystallised caramel specs throughout. Really chunky too

Very nice

5 stars

I enjoyed this a lot. It felt like high quality chocolate and the aftertaste was nice. Good stuff

I’ve not tasted any vegan chocolate before so I do

1 stars

I’ve not tasted any vegan chocolate before so I don’t have anything to compare it to but this is horrible. Waxy, oversweet and doesn’t taste of chocolate.

Sweet Chunky Bar

5 stars

If you are a fan of ultra-sweet, i.e, in-your-face type of sweet chocolate, then I'm sure you will like this. Tastes pretty similar to the Cadbury Salted Caramel bar, although this one is more substantial. The salty bits do have a slight, 'gritty' crunch to them, but overall a very pleasant bar. Sorry, but the early days of carob will forever remain etched in my memory, so a lot of vegan chocolate tastes pretty good to me!

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

