Wicked Kitchen Salted Caramel Chocolate Bar 150G

Awful chocolate bar, struggled to find any endearing qualities of it. Would rather do without than eat this. Bought as a treat and shared with the family and none of us enjoyed it. One square was one too many.
Horrible, just horrible!
Chocoholics Dream!
I was thrilled when this company bought out their own chocolate! This is vegan chocolate heaven. The flavour is spot on, great quality and boy, they've been generous with the size! My repeat buy.
Absolutely awe full. This is not chocolate it’s a fatty solid that sticks to the top of your mouth. Avoid
Revolting imitation chocolate: waxy and tasteless
Really disgusting. Waxy cheap imitation chocolate, like the stuff you used to get at the funfair coated in 100s and 1000s.
Unpleasant tasting chocolate
Tastes of cheap chocolate, similar to cooking choc blocks that I recall as a child. It has a waxy and gritty texture, very unpleasant.
Yum
I loved this. Wee crystallised caramel specs throughout. Really chunky too
Very nice
I enjoyed this a lot. It felt like high quality chocolate and the aftertaste was nice. Good stuff
I’ve not tasted any vegan chocolate before so I don’t have anything to compare it to but this is horrible. Waxy, oversweet and doesn’t taste of chocolate.
Sweet Chunky Bar
If you are a fan of ultra-sweet, i.e, in-your-face type of sweet chocolate, then I'm sure you will like this. Tastes pretty similar to the Cadbury Salted Caramel bar, although this one is more substantial. The salty bits do have a slight, 'gritty' crunch to them, but overall a very pleasant bar. Sorry, but the early days of carob will forever remain etched in my memory, so a lot of vegan chocolate tastes pretty good to me!