Tesco Finest 2 Flame Baked Flatbreads

One flatbread
- Energy
- 1273kJ
-
- 303kcal
- 15%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.2g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.0g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.3g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.87g
- 15%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
Product Description
- 2 Plain flatbreads made with extra virgin olive oil (2%).
- * Flame baked in a Tandoor style clay lined oven until it bubbles up to create little pockets of crispness that contrast perfectly with the flatbread’s soft centre. Ideal for sharing with friends and family.
- EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL *Flame baked with Extra Virgin olive oil (2%) for soft and fluffy flatbreads, with pockets of crispness.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2%), Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wheat Starch.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Use within one month. If defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Consume within 2 days of opening and by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Ambient 2-3 mins Sprinkle flatbread with a little water. Place directly in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Serve warm. Do not re-heat.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Frozen 4-5 mins Sprinkle flatbread with a little water. Place directly in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Serve warm. Do not re-heat.
Grill
Instructions: GRILL Ambient 1-2 mins Frozen 3-4 mins Sprinkle flatbread with a little water. Place under a pre-heated medium grill, turning once during heating. Serve warm. Do not reheat.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2
