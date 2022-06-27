Pringles Sizzl'n Sweet Chilli Crisps 180G

Very moreish
Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Dehydrated Potatoes, Corn Flour, Maltodextrin, Sweet Chilli Flavour Seasoning (Sugar, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides}, Spices {Garlic, Onion, Red Bell Peppers, Chilli Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin}, Salt, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator {Sodium Diacetate}, Acids {Citric Acid, Lactic Acid}, Tomato Powder, Molasses Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Colour {Paprika Extract}, Whey Permeate Powder {Milk}, Oregano), Emulsifier (E471), Modified Starch, Wheat Flour, Salt
Store in a cool, dry place.
|Typical Values
|/100 g
|/30 g
|RI* /30 g
|Energy
|2169 kJ
|651 kJ
|-
|519 kcal
|156 kcal
|8%
|Fat
|29 g
|8.7 g
|12%
|of which saturates
|2.7 g
|0.8 g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|58 g
|17 g
|7%
|of which sugars
|4.7 g
|1.4 g
|2%
|Fibre
|2.9 g
|0.9 g
|Protein
|5.1 g
|1.5 g
|3%
|Salt
|1.3 g
|0.39 g
|7%
|Portions per 180g package: 6
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Very moreish