Pringles Sizzl'n Sweet Chilli Crisps 180G

Pringles Sizzl'n Sweet Chilli Crisps 180G
£ 2.00
£1.12/100g

30g

Energy
651kJ
156kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2169 kJ

Product Description

  • Sweet Chilli Flavour Savoury Snack.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • TM, ®, © 2021 Kellogg Europe Trading Limited.
  • Chilli rating - Medium - 1
  • Sunflower Oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Dehydrated Potatoes, Corn Flour, Maltodextrin, Sweet Chilli Flavour Seasoning (Sugar, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides}, Spices {Garlic, Onion, Red Bell Peppers, Chilli Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin}, Salt, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator {Sodium Diacetate}, Acids {Citric Acid, Lactic Acid}, Tomato Powder, Molasses Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Colour {Paprika Extract}, Whey Permeate Powder {Milk}, Oregano), Emulsifier (E471), Modified Starch, Wheat Flour, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per 180g package: 6

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Seal. Don't Recycle

Distributor address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,
  • UK.
  • UK 0800 028 1048
  • IRL 1800 409 276
  • www.pringles.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100 g/30 gRI* /30 g
Energy2169 kJ651 kJ
-519 kcal156 kcal8%
Fat29 g8.7 g12%
of which saturates2.7 g0.8 g4%
Carbohydrate58 g17 g7%
of which sugars4.7 g1.4 g2%
Fibre2.9 g0.9 g
Protein5.1 g1.5 g3%
Salt1.3 g0.39 g7%
Portions per 180g package: 6---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Very moreish

5 stars

Very moreish

