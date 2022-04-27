Tesco Firepit Memphis Inspired Bbq Rub & Glaze Kit 68G

Not what it states on the box.
Rub and glaze kit - Contained two pots of glaze instead of one of each, no rub what so ever. Could have just used BBQ sauce if I wanted just glaze.
INGREDIENTS:
Sweet Barbecue Flavour Glaze: Light Brown Sugar, Honey (17%), White Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Fructose, Tomato Paste, Mustard Powder, Sunflower Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Smoked Paprika, Celery Extract, Coriander Leaf, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Ground Black Pepper, Sugar, Onion, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger, Barley Malt Extract, Clove, Garlic.
Smoky Sweet Spice Rub: Demerara Sugar, Onion Powder, Ground Paprika, Tomato Powder, Red Bell Pepper, Ground Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Paprika Flakes, Smoked Maltodextrin, Salt, Black Pepper, Oregano, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Smoked Chipotle Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract).
4 Servings
68g e (Glaze 50g, Rub 18g)
