We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Firepit Memphis Inspired Bbq Rub & Glaze Kit 68G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Firepit Memphis Inspired Bbq Rub & Glaze Kit 68G
£1.50
£0.22/10g

1/4 pack

Energy
223kJ
53kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
1.1g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.2g

high

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.33g

high

6%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Sweet barbecue flavour glaze with light brown sugar, honey, white wine vinegar, tomato paste, smoked paprika and cayenne pepper. Smoky sweet spice rub with demerara sugar, onion, paprika, tomato, red pepper and smoked chipotle chilli powder.
  • Sweet and Smoky BBQ Rub and Glaze Kit For meat or vegetables
  • Sweet and Smoky
  • Pack size: 68G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Sweet Barbecue Flavour Glaze: Light Brown Sugar, Honey (17%), White Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Fructose, Tomato Paste, Mustard Powder, Sunflower Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Smoked Paprika, Celery Extract, Coriander Leaf, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Ground Black Pepper, Sugar, Onion, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger, Barley Malt Extract, Clove, Garlic.

Smoky Sweet Spice Rub: Demerara Sugar, Onion Powder, Ground Paprika, Tomato Powder, Red Bell Pepper, Ground Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Paprika Flakes, Smoked Maltodextrin, Salt, Black Pepper, Oregano, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Smoked Chipotle Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

68g e (Glaze 50g, Rub 18g)

View all Marinades & Seasoning Kits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not what it states on the box.

1 stars

Rub and glaze kit - Contained two pots of glaze instead of one of each, no rub what so ever. Could have just used BBQ sauce if I wanted just glaze.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here