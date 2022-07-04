Tesco Chicken In Black Bean Sauce 400G

Good product, would be nicer with beef.
Good product, would be nicer with beef.
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 438kJ / 104kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Cooked Chicken Breast (31%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch], Red Pepper, Onion, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Black Soya Beans, Ginger Purée, Salt, Chicken Extract, Sesame Oil, Rice Wine, Yellow Soya Beans, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Soya Bean, Red Chilli Purée, Wheat, Rice Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Carrot, Leek, Yeast Paste, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Parsley, Garlic, Bay Leaf, White Pepper.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 4 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (184g**)
|Energy
|438kJ / 104kcal
|806kJ / 192kcal
|Fat
|3.1g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|6.3g
|11.7g
|Sugars
|4.6g
|8.5g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.5g
|Protein
|12.2g
|22.5g
|Salt
|0.77g
|1.42g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 368g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 4 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Good product, would be nicer with beef.