Tesco Chicken In Black Bean Sauce 400G

Tesco Chicken In Black Bean Sauce 400G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

½ of a pack

Energy
806kJ
192kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.5g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.42g

medium

24%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 438kJ / 104kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces in a garlic and black bean sauce with peppers.
  • Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A Taste of China Made with crunchy peppers, black beans and garlic for a savoury flavour
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Cooked Chicken Breast (31%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch], Red Pepper, Onion, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Black Soya Beans, Ginger Purée, Salt, Chicken Extract, Sesame Oil, Rice Wine, Yellow Soya Beans, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Soya Bean, Red Chilli Purée, Wheat, Rice Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Carrot, Leek, Yeast Paste, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Parsley, Garlic, Bay Leaf, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 4 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (184g**)
Energy438kJ / 104kcal806kJ / 192kcal
Fat3.1g5.8g
Saturates0.5g0.8g
Carbohydrate6.3g11.7g
Sugars4.6g8.5g
Fibre0.8g1.5g
Protein12.2g22.5g
Salt0.77g1.42g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 368g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Good product, would be nicer with beef.

4 stars

Good product, would be nicer with beef.

