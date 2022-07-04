We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Gym Kitchen Chicken Tikka Masala 400G

The Gym Kitchen Chicken Tikka Masala 400G
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

Per (microwaved) pack

Energy
1540kJ
365kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
6.2g

low

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
13g

low

14%of the reference intake
Salt
1.4g

medium

23%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (microwaved) Per pack

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated chicken pieces in a tikka masala sauce and a brown rice, lentil and spinach mix served with onions and peppers
  • Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).
  • 43g Carbs* Per Serving
  • 6.2g Fat*
  • *Per Meal
  • Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think healthy eating should be hard, boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of meals that contain no funny business, are macro-friendly and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great. Hope you enjoy!
  • Food to Fuel
  • 30g Protein
  • High in Protein
  • 365g Calories Per Serving
  • 2 of Your 5 a Day
  • Cook Straight from Frozen
  • Chilli rating - Mild - 1
  • More Than a Ready Meal... It's a Lifestyle!
  • Low in Fat
  • Pack size: 400G
  • High in Protein
  • Low in Fat

Information

Ingredients

Sauce (Tomato, Water, Onion, Semi-Skimmed Milk, Low Fat Yoghurt (Milk), Carrot, Garlic Puree, Ginger Puree, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Tomato Puree, Cumin, Ground Coriander, Lime Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Tandoori Masala Seasoning (Paprika, Salt, Coriander, Turmeric, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Cinnamon, Ground Clove, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lemon Oil, Black Pepper, Ground Bay Leaf, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Ground Turmeric, Salt, Garam Masala Blend (Coriander, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Ginger, Fennel, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Cardamom, Clove, Cumin, Ground Bay Leaf, Spice Extracts, Turmeric), Fenugreek Leaf, Chilli Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Rice Mix (22%) (Brown Rice, Lentils, Spinach, Water, Onion, Cumin Seeds), Cooked Marinated Chicken Pieces (20%) (Chicken, Tomato Paste, Ginger, Corn Starch, Garlic, Palm Oil, Salt, Yoghurt Powder (Milk), Green Chilli, Spices, Colour (Paprika Extract), Herbs), Grilled Pepper and Onion Mix (16%) (Red Pepper, Onion)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best before end date: see side of pack. Keep Frozen <-18°C

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid. For best results microwave from frozen. All appliances vary; these are guidelines only.
Take care when removing film lid as hot steam will escape. All cooking appliances vary. These instructions have been given as a guide only.
Allow Tray to Stand to Regain Rigidity.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C, Gas 6, Fan 180°C - 40 minutes
Pre heat oven. Place meal on a baking tray. Cook in the centre of oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid and stir well. Re-cover and cook for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute. Stir and serve. Check that food is piping hot before serving.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

Warnings

  • Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • TGK Brand Limited,
  • PO Box 564,
  • Grays,
  • RM17 9PY.
  • The Black Farmer,
  • S.L. Calle Doctrina, 8,

Return to

  • TGK Brand Limited,
  • PO Box 564,
  • Grays,
  • RM17 9PY.
  • Connect with us
  • www.thegymkitchen.com
  • hello@thegymkitchen.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(microwaved) Per pack(microwaved) Per 100gRI (%) *
Energy kJ1540406
Energy kcal3659618%
Fat, total6.2g1.6g9%
- saturates1.6g0.4g8%
Carbohydrate43g11g
- sugars13g3.5g14%
Fibre8g2.1g
Protein30g8g
Salt1.4g0.37g23%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000kcal)---
This pack provides 1 serving---

Safety information

Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great meal!

5 stars

Really lovely meal with plenty of flavours and ingredients. Really impressed! I bought mine on Clubcard price offer but it’s such good quality it would still be worth buying at full price. Plenty of sauce and huge chunks of chicken breast. A really enjoyable meal. The only thing I would say is I found it a bit more spicy than mild but that’s just my tastebuds.

Best frozen ready meal i've ever tasted!

5 stars

I cant put my finger on how Gym Kitchen created such a quality meal at an amazing price. Thank you guys so much !

No chemicals at all!!

5 stars

I think this may well be a truly 'healthy' ready meal. I was about to stop them and go for home cooking, given the chemicals in many ready meals. But then I checked the ingredients and realised this meal seems as healthy as they come.

Great Friday night healthy curry!

5 stars

This was a lovely meal, massive amount of chicken, very tasty, good clean flavours. I served it with a tomato and spinach salad, yum Friday night treat.

Best Healthy Ready Meal

5 stars

Best healthy ready meal ever !!! Tasty and Nutritious

Amazing

5 stars

Absolutely loved this meal, super tasty!

