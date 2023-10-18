Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture To Go Spf30 50Ml

Nivea Sun Prot & Moisture To Go SPF30 50ml

NIVEA SUN Protect & Moisture To Go Tube protects healthy skin from inside & outside. It provides immediate UV protection and supports skin protection from inside with anti-oxidant Vitamin E. Keeping skin moisturised for 48h. The water-resistant formula is 82% biodegradable and respects the ocean by being free from UV filters Octinoxate, Oxybenzone, Octocrylene and free of microplastic. Product packaging in a handy, to go size.

Protects healthy skin from inside & outside Reliable Protection - Immediate protection against UVA and UVB rays, sunburns and premature skin ageing whilst the formula is water resistant Moisturising - Supports skin protection from inside with anti-oxidant Vitamin E. Keeping skin moisturised for 48h Sustainability - The formula respects the ocean by being free of UV filters Octinoxate, Oxybenzone, Octocrylene and free of microplastic. 82% Biodegradable Formula.

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Isopropyl Palmitate, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Titanium Dioxide (nano), Behenyl Alcohol, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Stearyl Alcohol, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Cellulose Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Xanthan Gum, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Trisodium EDTA, Silica, Dimethicone, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

50ml ℮