We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Marvel Original Dried Skimmed Milk 250G

4.2(6)Write a review
Marvel Original Dried Skimmed Milk 250G
£5.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Dried Skimmed Milk with Added Vitamins A & D
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
  • Vitamin A and D contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
  • Vitamin D, Calcium and Protein contribute to the maintenance of normal bones.
  • Product may settle.
  • Marvel trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Source of vitamins A&D & calcium
  • High in protein
  • Less than 1% Fat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250G
  • Vitamin A and D contribute to the normal function of the immune system
  • Vitamin D, Calcium and Protein contribute to the maintenance of normal bones
  • Source of Vitamins A&D
  • Source of calcium
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Dried Skimmed Milk, Vitamin A, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store unopened in a cool dry place. Once opened ensure lid is replaced tightly, store in a cool dry place and use within 6 weeks.Best Before End: See Lid

Preparation and Usage

  • Great in tea and coffee
  • Use in bread makers & cooking
  • To prepare
  • To make 568ml (1 pint) put 4 1/2 heaped tablespoons (57g) of Marvel skimmed milk powder into a dry measuring jug and stir in 1 pint of cold water. Use as fresh milk or refrigerate if not used immediately. Use within 24 hours.
  • If needed hot, bring the required amount to the boil slowly over a low heat.
  • For Tea or Coffee: Allow boiling liquid to cool slightly before adding 1-2 teaspoons of Marvel skimmed milk powder and stir well.

Number of uses

This pack makes approximately 13 portions

Warnings

  • Not intended as a food for infants under 12 months.

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • If you have any queries, please contact us:
  • Please call between 09:00 - 17:00 Monday - Friday on UK: 0800 032 7111
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.premierfoods.co.uk

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 200 ml as prepared
Energy1471kJ268kJ346kcal63kcal
Fat0.6g<0.5g
of which saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate50.3g9.2g
of which sugars49.8g9.1g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein34.9g6.4g
Salt1.30g0.24g
Vitamin A730µg (91% RI)132µg (16% RI)
Vitamin D4.6µg (92% RI)0.83µg (16% RI)
Calcium1280mg (160% RI)257mg (32% RI)
This pack makes approximately 13 portions--

Safety information

Not intended as a food for infants under 12 months.

View all Dessert Ingredients

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Excellent for adding to regular milk to boost some

5 stars

Excellent for adding to regular milk to boost someone on a high calorie diet.

a multi purpose anytime product

5 stars

thanks or stocking product good quality always used this for convenience

Just like regular skimmed milk.

5 stars

Just like regular skimmed milk.

Odd one

3 stars

I used this to feed my tomato plants as they were lacking in calcium

Good I’m emergency use

4 stars

Good I’m emergency use

Waiting for dried milk for months

3 stars

At last! I’ve been waiting for dried milk for months. Nearly changed my regular supermarket as this is an essential item for making bread!

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here