Bassetts Vitamins Man 50+ 30 Pack

30 Orange & Lime flavoured multivitamin & multimineral food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.

Soft & Chewy One-a-Day Heart - Vitamin B1 Immune Support - Vitamin D Expert Nutrition No Added Sugar As we get older, the right nutrition for our bodies changes. We've formulated these multivitamin and multimineral pastilles to give your body the help you're looking for in supporting your health and living life to the full. Each deliciously soft and chewy one-a-day pastille contains: Vitamin B1 for heart health, Vitamins C and D for immune support and Iron and Vitamin B12 to help reduce tiredness and fatigue. Heart Thiamin (Vitamin B1) contributes to healthy heart function Immune Support Vitamins C and D, Selenium and Zinc help support the immune system Energy Iron and Vitamins B6 and B12 help reduce tiredness and fatigue and these nutrients, and Copper, each contribute to the release of energy from food Bones & Muscles Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium and helps support healthy bones and muscle function Wellbeing Vitamins B6 and B12 support normal psychological function, Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5) supports normal mental performance and Iron contributes to normal cognitive function Hormonal Balance Zinc supports normal testosterone levels Eyes Vitamin A and Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) help support healthy vision Nervous System Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) and Vitamins B6 and B12 help support the working of the nervous system Our Guide to NRV* 15% a little top-up 30% a bit more support 50% supporting daily diet 100% fully supporting daily diet 200% or 300% a specific recommendation *NRV=Nutrient Reference Value.

Have You Seen... Our delicious range of products for all the family?

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Blend of 21 Vitamins & Minerals No Added Sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars Natural flavours and colours

Thiamin (Vitamin B1) contributes to healthy heart function Vitamins C and D, Selenium and Zinc help support the immune system Iron and Vitamins B6 and B12 help reduce tiredness and fatigue and these nutrients, and Copper, each contribute to the release of energy from food Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium and helps support healthy bones and muscle function Vitamins B6 and B12 support normal psychological function, Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5) supports normal mental performance and Iron contributes to normal cognitive function Zinc supports normal testosterone levels Vitamin A and Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) help support healthy vision Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) and vitamins B6 and B12 help support the working of the nervous system

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Ascorbic Acid, DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Acid (Malic Acid), Dexpanthenol, Lime Flavouring, Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil) Carnauba Wax], Zinc Citrate, Nicotinamide, Orange Flavouring, Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium, Ferrous Citrate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Colour (Vegetable Carbon), Retinyl Palmitate, Thiamin Hydrochloride, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Manganese Citrate, Cupric Citrate, D-Biotin, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Iodate, Phylloquinone, Cholecalciferol, Sodium Molybdate, Chromium Chloride, Cyanocobalamin

Produce of

Made with care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK

Net Contents

30 x Pastilles

Preparation and Usage

Suggested daily intake: one pastille daily. Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

12 Years