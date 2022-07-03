We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Greek Yogurt Coleslaw 300G

4.3(11)Write a review
Tesco Finest Greek Yogurt Coleslaw 300G
£ 1.30
£4.34/kg

1/6 of a pack (50g)

Energy
309kJ
75kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
6.6g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 617kJ / 149kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of white cabbage, carrot, pink cabbage and onion in a reduced fat yogurt and mayonnaise dressing.
  • With chunky white & pink cabbage, carrot ribbons and a reduced fat yogurt dressing†.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

​​​​INGREDIENTS: White Cabbage (33%), Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Greek Yogurt (Milk) (11%), Pink Cabbage, Lemon Juice, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Sugar, Salt, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (50g)
Energy617kJ / 149kcal309kJ / 75kcal
Fat13.2g6.6g
Saturates1.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate4.9g2.5g
Sugars4.1g2.1g
Fibre2.0g1.0g
Protein1.7g0.8g
Salt0.51g0.25g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
† Contains 36% less fat than Finest Coleslaw--
As sold--
View all Coleslaw & Potato Salad

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

11 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Scrumptous

5 stars

Delicious.

Great coleslaw

5 stars

Love this new style coleslaw. Always tried to buy the rainbow coleslaw but it was so frequently unavailable! Now love this yoghurt coleslaw instead

I very different taste very nice, I tried it becau

5 stars

I very different taste very nice, I tried it because I have recently been diagnosed as type 2 diabetes so if I cut out other Coleslaw and buy this one occasionally it will help me. I would recommend this one a really nice taste.

Best coleslaw EVER

5 stars

It is the best coleslaw I have had. I find all the others leave a nasty after taste but this is lovely. Have recommended it to all my family and friends.

Very tasty . It was a little runny though.

4 stars

Very tasty . It was a little runny though.

Really great - ordered as a low fat alternative to

5 stars

Really great - ordered as a low fat alternative to the mayonnaise version I normally buy and actually preferred it,,

drain it first

3 stars

Very runny. The bagel ended up a soggy mess

Lovely flavour and good value for money

4 stars

Lovely flavour and good value for money

Disgusting slop!

1 stars

I bought this because I order Tesco Greek yogurt all the time. I also buy their finest and the Hellmans coleslaw all the time. THIS WAS THE WORST COMBINATION I HAVE EVER TASTED. TRULY DISGUSTING. What a waste of miney.

Fab coleslaw

5 stars

Really nice! It’s creamy and crunchy.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here