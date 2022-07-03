Tesco Finest Greek Yogurt Coleslaw 300G

Scrumptous
Delicious.
Great coleslaw
Love this new style coleslaw. Always tried to buy the rainbow coleslaw but it was so frequently unavailable! Now love this yoghurt coleslaw instead
I very different taste very nice, I tried it because I have recently been diagnosed as type 2 diabetes so if I cut out other Coleslaw and buy this one occasionally it will help me. I would recommend this one a really nice taste.
Best coleslaw EVER
It is the best coleslaw I have had. I find all the others leave a nasty after taste but this is lovely. Have recommended it to all my family and friends.
Very tasty . It was a little runny though.
Really great - ordered as a low fat alternative to the mayonnaise version I normally buy and actually preferred it,,
drain it first
Very runny. The bagel ended up a soggy mess
Lovely flavour and good value for money
Disgusting slop!
I bought this because I order Tesco Greek yogurt all the time. I also buy their finest and the Hellmans coleslaw all the time. THIS WAS THE WORST COMBINATION I HAVE EVER TASTED. TRULY DISGUSTING. What a waste of miney.
Fab coleslaw
Really nice! It’s creamy and crunchy.