Bassetts Vitamins Man 30 Pack

30 Blackcurrant flavoured multivitamin & multimineral food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.

Soft & Chewy One-a-Day Energy - Iron Immune Support - Vitamin D Expert Nutrition No Added Sugar We all want to feel ready for whatever life brings. Supporting our bodies with the nutrients they need is a great place to start. We've made these deliciously chewy multivitamin and multimineral pastilles to help. They're designed to give your body the help you're looking for in supporting your health and living life to the full. Each one-a-day pastille contains: Iron and Vitamin B12 to reduce tiredness, Vitamins C and D to support your immune system and Vitamin D for bone and muscle health. Energy Iron and Vitamins B6, B12 and C help reduce tiredness and fatigue and contribute to the release of energy from food Hormonal Balance Zinc supports normal testosterone levels Eyes Vitamin A and Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) help support healthy vision Immune Support Vitamins C and D and Zinc help support the immune system Wellbeing Vitamins B6 and B12 support normal psychological function, Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5) supports normal mental performance and Iron contributes to normal cognitive function Bones & Muscles Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium and helps support healthy bones and muscle function Heart Thiamin (Vitamin B1) contributes to healthy heart function Nervous System Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) and Vitamins B6 and B12 help support the working of the nervous system Our Guide to NRV* 15% a little top-up 30% a bit more support 50% supporting daily diet 100% fully supporting daily diet 200% or 300% a specific recommendation *NRV=Nutrient Reference Value

Have You Seen... Our delicious range of products for all the family?

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Blend of 21 Vitamins & Minerals No added sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars Natural flavours and colours

Iron and vitamins B6, B12 and C help reduce tiredness and fatigue and contribute to the release of energy from food Vitamins C and D and Zinc help support the immune system Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium and helps support healthy bones and muscle function Zinc supports normal testosterone levels Vitamins B6 and B12 support normal psychological function, Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5) supports normal mental performance and Iron contributes to normal cognitive function Thiamin (Vitamin B1) contributes to healthy heart function Vitamin A and Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) help support healthy vision Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) and Vitamins B6 and B12 help support the working of the nervous system

No added sugar

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Ascorbic Acid, Colours (Anthocyanin, Vegetable Carbon), DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Acid (Malic Acid), Blackcurrant Flavouring, Dexpanthenol, Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Zinc Citrate, Nicotinamide, Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium, Ferrous Citrate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Retinyl Palmitate, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Manganese Citrate, Thiamin Hydrochloride, Cupric Citrate, D-Biotin, Potassium Iodate, Phylloquinone, Sodium Selenite, Cholecalciferol, Sodium Molybdate, Chromium Chloride, Cyanocobalamin

Produce of

Made with Care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK

Net Contents

30 x Pastilles

Preparation and Usage

Suggested daily intake: one pastille daily. Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

12 Years