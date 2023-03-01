We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Bassetts Vitamins Man 30 Pack
image 1 of Bassetts Vitamins Man 30 Packimage 2 of Bassetts Vitamins Man 30 Pack

Bassetts Vitamins Man 30 Pack

£12.00

£0.40/each

30 Blackcurrant flavoured multivitamin & multimineral food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.
Soft & ChewyOne-a-DayEnergy - IronImmune Support - Vitamin DExpert NutritionNo Added SugarWe all want to feel ready for whatever life brings. Supporting our bodies with the nutrients they need is a great place to start. We've made these deliciously chewy multivitamin and multimineral pastilles to help. They're designed to give your body the help you're looking for in supporting your health and living life to the full. Each one-a-day pastille contains: Iron and Vitamin B12 to reduce tiredness, Vitamins C and D to support your immune system and Vitamin D for bone and muscle health.EnergyIron and Vitamins B6, B12 and C help reduce tiredness and fatigue and contribute to the release of energy from foodHormonal BalanceZinc supports normal testosterone levelsEyesVitamin A and Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) help support healthy visionImmune SupportVitamins C and D and Zinc help support the immune systemWellbeingVitamins B6 and B12 support normal psychological function, Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5) supports normal mental performance and Iron contributes to normal cognitive functionBones & MusclesVitamin D helps absorption of Calcium and helps support healthy bones and muscle functionHeartThiamin (Vitamin B1) contributes to healthy heart functionNervous SystemRiboflavin (Vitamin B2) and Vitamins B6 and B12 help support the working of the nervous systemOur Guide to NRV*15% a little top-up30% a bit more support50% supporting daily diet100% fully supporting daily diet200% or 300% a specific recommendation*NRV=Nutrient Reference Value
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Blend of 21 Vitamins & MineralsNo added sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugarsNatural flavours and colours
Iron and vitamins B6, B12 and C help reduce tiredness and fatigue and contribute to the release of energy from foodVitamins C and D and Zinc help support the immune systemVitamin D helps absorption of Calcium and helps support healthy bones and muscle functionZinc supports normal testosterone levelsVitamins B6 and B12 support normal psychological function, Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5) supports normal mental performance and Iron contributes to normal cognitive functionThiamin (Vitamin B1) contributes to healthy heart functionVitamin A and Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) help support healthy visionRiboflavin (Vitamin B2) and Vitamins B6 and B12 help support the working of the nervous system
No added sugar

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Ascorbic Acid, Colours (Anthocyanin, Vegetable Carbon), DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Acid (Malic Acid), Blackcurrant Flavouring, Dexpanthenol, Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Zinc Citrate, Nicotinamide, Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium, Ferrous Citrate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Retinyl Palmitate, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Manganese Citrate, Thiamin Hydrochloride, Cupric Citrate, D-Biotin, Potassium Iodate, Phylloquinone, Sodium Selenite, Cholecalciferol, Sodium Molybdate, Chromium Chloride, Cyanocobalamin

Produce of

Made with Care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK

Net Contents

30 x Pastilles

Preparation and Usage

Suggested daily intake: one pastille daily.Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

12 Years

