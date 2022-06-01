Extreme Cookie Cone Caramel 4X110ml

Shame about the cone
Not sure why the cone has changed from the old style thin and crispy waffle, to a thick stodgy shortbread biscuit type cone. It has detracted from the overall enjoyment of eat.
Never buying again
Like chewing on cardboard, never buying again.
Cookie cone is so dry, tasteless and thick - awful
The cookie cone is very dry, tasteless and really thick - shame as the ice cream is yummy.
Tasted amazing, loved the cookie cone, which was e
Tasted amazing, loved the cookie cone, which was exactly as I expected when I read the box that said cookie cone! If I wanted a normal ice cream cone….. I’d buy one
Disappointing with a small cone
The shape of the packaging was misleading. No pointy bit on the end is disappointing as this is the best bit. Ice cream itself was nice, as were the crunchy bits. In addition to be being smaller than expected, the cone was far to thick and tasted more lIke a biscuit than a ice ream cone. I get the fact that it’s sold as a cookie cone, but you would expect it to be more like a ice cream with a hint of cookie rather than a cookie with a hint of ice cream. If I wanted a biscuit I would buy one, rather than experiencing it via an icecream