We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Extreme Cookie Cone Caramel 4X110ml

2.4(5)Write a review
Extreme Cookie Cone Caramel 4X110ml
£ 4.00
£0.91/100ml

Each cone** contains (71 g/110 ml)

Energy
960kJ
229kcal
11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1350 kJ

Product Description

  • Cookie cone with chocolate flavoured biscuit pieces (21%) with a chocolate flavoured coating, filled with caramel ice cream and caramel sauce (8%) and decorated with chocolate chip cookie pieces (2.5%) and caramel flavoured curls (2.5%)
  • Find out more at ra.org
  • Good Food, Good Life®
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Used under licence by Froneri International Ltd. Nestlé ®
  • Registered Trade Mark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey. Switzerland
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Butter (from Milk), Water, Cocoa Butter^1, Caramel (1%) (Sugar, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder^1, Salted Butter (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Pectin, Sodium Carbonate), Whole Milk Powder, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Salt, Cocoa Mass^1, Lactose (from Milk), Flavourings, Whole Egg Powder, Sugar Cane Syrup, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Powder^1, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Natural Vanilla Flavouring with other natural flavourings., 1^Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store Below -18 °C. Keep Frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,

Return to

  • Contact us
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.froneri.uk.com

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving** (71 g / 110 ml)%RI* per serving
Energy1350 kJ960 kJ11%
-323 kcal229 kcal
Fat16 g11 g16%
of which saturates11 g7,7 g39%
Carbohydrate41 g29 g11%
of which sugars27 g20 g22%
Fibre0,8 g0,6 g-
Protein3,3 g2,4 g5%
Salt0,32 g0,22 g4%
* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
**One cone (110 ml/71 g)---
Pack contains 4 servings---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---
View all Ice Cream Cones & Choc Ices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Shame about the cone

2 stars

Not sure why the cone has changed from the old style thin and crispy waffle, to a thick stodgy shortbread biscuit type cone. It has detracted from the overall enjoyment of eat.

Never buying again

2 stars

Like chewing on cardboard, never buying again.

Cookie cone is so dry, tasteless and thick - awful

1 stars

The cookie cone is very dry, tasteless and really thick - shame as the ice cream is yummy.

Tasted amazing, loved the cookie cone, which was e

5 stars

Tasted amazing, loved the cookie cone, which was exactly as I expected when I read the box that said cookie cone! If I wanted a normal ice cream cone….. I’d buy one

Disappointing with a small cone

2 stars

The shape of the packaging was misleading. No pointy bit on the end is disappointing as this is the best bit. Ice cream itself was nice, as were the crunchy bits. In addition to be being smaller than expected, the cone was far to thick and tasted more lIke a biscuit than a ice ream cone. I get the fact that it’s sold as a cookie cone, but you would expect it to be more like a ice cream with a hint of cookie rather than a cookie with a hint of ice cream. If I wanted a biscuit I would buy one, rather than experiencing it via an icecream

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here