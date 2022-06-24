Tesco Loaded Strawberry Meringue Mess 415G

Delicious and different......not enough mirangue f
Delicious and different......not enough mirangue for my liking but the strawberry flavour is excellent
lovely desert
this is my sort of desert - meringue, cream and strawberries very tasty
WONDERFUL MESS
It says it feeds 5, we ate it in one between two we liked it so much. The second one was my contribution when neighbours invited me for Sunday lunch this time it fed three. My only criticism is why does it need the chocolate. Nice enough without. Chocolate is hard so you need a sharp knife to cut it and a slice to dish it up. A spoon just does not work.. Suggest you make a party version or even individual ones. It suits many situations and was great. I will buy it again as apart from being great it is not expensive.
Great dessert good price.
My husband said it was one of the best desserts he has had for a long time.Good price and good size.Will be definitely be buying again.
Used for a family bbq.
Ok
Ok desert but have had better
perfection on a plate
great combination of yummy flavours
Loaded!!!!
It is lovely!!!
Light and tasty
Tasteless and bland don't waste your money
