Tesco Loaded Strawberry Meringue Mess 415G

£ 2.00
£0.48/100g

1/5 of a pack

Energy
1044kJ
250kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
14.6g

high

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.4g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
25.1g

high

28%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1258kJ / 301kcal

Product Description

  • White chocolate flavoured sauce on a baked meringue base, layered with soft cheese cream mousse and strawberry sauce.
  • Our frozen Strawberry Meringue Mess is the perfect after dinner treat for the whole family to share. Smooth melt in the mouth white chocolate flavoured sauce on a crisp meringue base, topped with layers of soft whipped vanilla cream mousse and a fruity strawberry sauce. Sure to be everyone's favorite, this yummy pudding serves five and defrosts in 3.5 hours.
  • Loaded Strawberry Meringue Mess Sweet & Creamy
  • Pack size: 415G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (27%), White Chocolate Flavoured Sauce [Sugar, Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Strawberry (7%), Strawberry Purée, Egg White, Maize Starch, Beef Gelatine, Strawberry Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Water, Wheat Starch, Thickeners (Konjac Gum, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Alginate, Calcium Alginate), Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3-3 ½ hours at room temperature. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 ½ -4 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

415g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (83g)
Energy1258kJ / 301kcal1044kJ / 250kcal
Fat17.6g14.6g
Saturates10.2g8.4g
Carbohydrate32.3g26.8g
Sugars30.3g25.1g
Fibre0.7g0.6g
Protein3.1g2.6g
Salt0.12g0.10g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

10 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Delicious and different......not enough mirangue f

5 stars

Delicious and different......not enough mirangue for my liking but the strawberry flavour is excellent

lovely desert

5 stars

this is my sort of desert - meringue, cream and strawberries very tasty

WONDERFUL MESS

5 stars

It says it feeds 5, we ate it in one between two we liked it so much. The second one was my contribution when neighbours invited me for Sunday lunch this time it fed three. My only criticism is why does it need the chocolate. Nice enough without. Chocolate is hard so you need a sharp knife to cut it and a slice to dish it up. A spoon just does not work.. Suggest you make a party version or even individual ones. It suits many situations and was great. I will buy it again as apart from being great it is not expensive.

Great dessert good price.

5 stars

My husband said it was one of the best desserts he has had for a long time.Good price and good size.Will be definitely be buying again.

Used for a family bbq.

4 stars

Used for a family bbq.

Ok

3 stars

Ok desert but have had better

perfection on a plate

5 stars

great combination of yummy flavours

Loaded!!!!

5 stars

It is lovely!!!

Light and tasty

5 stars

Light and tasty

Tasteless and bland don't waste your money

1 stars

Tasteless and bland don't waste your money

