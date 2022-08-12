We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vault City Triple Fruited Mango Sour Beer 440Ml

Write a review
image 1 of Vault City Triple Fruited Mango Sour Beer 440Ml
Product Description

  • Triple Fruited Mango Modern Sour Beer
  • Triple Fruited Mango
  • With Triple Fruited Mango, we've taken something we love and times it by three. All the rich, juicy Alphonso mango of our original session sour, multiplied by three. Three times the aroma. Three times the flavour. A vegan friendly, tropical adventure that's fresh, juicy and bold. Paired with our mouth-watering base beer, the result is a lingering tartness with each mouthful that perfectly balances the sweetness of the fruit.
  • This product contains so much real fruit that we recommend giving it a gentle shake before opening.
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Malted Barley (Gluten), Wheat, Oats, Mango, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Ingredients (Allergens in bold)

Alcohol Units

2.7

ABV

6.2% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Fresh Fruit Locked In... Shake to Wake

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Vault City Brewing,
  • Unit 2,
  • A1 Industrial Park,
  • Portobello,
  • Edinburgh,

Importer address

  • Hopping Borders,
  • Kaartenmakerstraat 5,
  • 2984 CB Ridderkerk,
  • Netherlands.

Return to

  • Vault City Brewing,
  • Unit 2,
  • A1 Industrial Park,
  • Portobello,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH15 2QA.

Net Contents

440ml ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Fabulous Sour Beer!

5 stars

If you like sour beers, this is a must! Mango overload! The smell and the taste is wonderful! Please keep selling this Tesco, it is AMAZING!

Acquired Taste

3 stars

Rollercoaster of taste sensations. One mouthful, it's like eating lemons. Next mouthful, it's very refreshing. Not one I'll pick up again but it delivers on what it says on the can.

Don't buy, I don't want this to be out of stock.

5 stars

Don't buy, I don't want this to be out of stock. Just kidding.. amazing taste

Truly delicious! Reminds me if American sours!

5 stars

Truly delicious! Reminds me if American sours!

