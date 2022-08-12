Vault City Triple Fruited Mango Sour Beer 440Ml

Fabulous Sour Beer!
If you like sour beers, this is a must! Mango overload! The smell and the taste is wonderful! Please keep selling this Tesco, it is AMAZING!
Acquired Taste
Rollercoaster of taste sensations. One mouthful, it's like eating lemons. Next mouthful, it's very refreshing. Not one I'll pick up again but it delivers on what it says on the can.
Don't buy, I don't want this to be out of stock. J
Don't buy, I don't want this to be out of stock. Just kidding.. amazing taste
Truly delicious! Reminds me if American sours!
