Mieszko Pralines Michaszki Original Peanut Chocolate 220G

Mieszko Pralines Michaszki Original Peanut Chocolate 220G
£1.60
£0.73/100g

Product Description

  • Sweets with peanuts in chocolate.
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Peanuts (25%), Chocolate (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Lecithins (from Soya) and E 476; Flavour], Vegetable Fat (Palm), Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Powder with Reduced Fat Content, Ethyl Alcohol, Emulsifier: Lecithins (from Soya), Flavours, Chocolate - Cocoa Solids 41% minimum, Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain other Nuts, Wheat.

Storage

Best before end: date and production lot printed on the side of the packaging. Keep in cool and dry place.

Name and address

  • Mieszko S.A.,
  • Aleje Jerozolimskie 181,
  • 02-222 Warszawa,
  • Poland.
  • Mieszko S.A.,
  • ul. Starowiejska 75,

  • Mieszko S.A.,
  • ul. Starowiejska 75,
  • 47-400 Racibórz,
  • Poland.
  • Tel. / fax: +48 32 796 11 00
  • www.mieszko.pl
  • E-mail: mieszko@mieszko.com.pl

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g
Energy2200 kJ / 526 kcal
Fat28 g
- saturates13 g
Carbohydrates56 g
- sugars51 g
Protein10 g
Salt0,1 g
of which-
2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

It is great product

5 stars

It is great product

Rich and creamy

4 stars

If you like rich dark chocolate you will like these. They were a little too sweet for me though!

