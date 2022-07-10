Mieszko Pralines Michaszki Original Peanut Chocolate 220G

It is great product
It is great product
Rich and creamy
If you like rich dark chocolate you will like these. They were a little too sweet for me though!
Sugar, Peanuts (25%), Chocolate (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Lecithins (from Soya) and E 476; Flavour], Vegetable Fat (Palm), Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Powder with Reduced Fat Content, Ethyl Alcohol, Emulsifier: Lecithins (from Soya), Flavours, Chocolate - Cocoa Solids 41% minimum, Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Best before end: date and production lot printed on the side of the packaging. Keep in cool and dry place.
220g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|Energy
|2200 kJ / 526 kcal
|Fat
|28 g
|- saturates
|13 g
|Carbohydrates
|56 g
|- sugars
|51 g
|Protein
|10 g
|Salt
|0,1 g
|of which
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 4.5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
It is great product
If you like rich dark chocolate you will like these. They were a little too sweet for me though!