Fanta Zero Sugar Strawberry & Kiwi 500Ml

4.1(8)Write a review
image 1 of Fanta Zero Sugar Strawberry & Kiwi 500Ml
£1.60
£0.32/100ml

A 250ml serving contains

Energy
16kJ
4kcal
0%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 6kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling Low Calorie Strawberry and Kiwi Flavour Fruit Drink With Sweeteners
  • Taste fun in every sip with new Fanta Zero Strawberry & Kiwi!
  • - Natural flavours
  • - No added sugar
  • Serve ice cold for maximum refreshment.
  • Keep cold in the fridge.
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • This product is allergen free
  • Contains natural flavourings
  • Contains added preservatives
  • Contains added intense sweeteners
  • Zero Sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Zero Calories
  • Made with fruit juice
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 500ML
  • Zero Sugar
  • Zero Calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Lemon Juice (3%), Natural Kiwi Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Vegetable and Plant Concentrate (Carrot, Safflower), Sweeteners (Sodium Cyclamate, Acesulfame K, Aspartame), Acid (Citric Acid), Strawberry Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best before: See side of cap or bottle neck.Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

500ml = 2 x 250ml servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • CCEP
  • CCEP GB UB8 1EZ

Return to

  • CCEP
  • CCEP GB UB8 1EZ
  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml (%*)
Energy6kJ16kJ
-2kcal4kcal (0%)
Fat0g0g (0%)
Of which saturates0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate0.1g0.3g (0%)
Of which sugars0.1g0.3g (0%)
Protein0g0g (0%)
Salt0.01g0.01g (0%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) --

Safety information

Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.

8 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

simply delicious

5 stars

I really like this drink theres nothing else like it so fruity and quenching, full of flavour. simply delicious.

This had a very mild taste of strawberry and kiwi

3 stars

This had a very mild taste of strawberry and kiwi which was pleasant, although not my favourite Fanta flavour. I enjoy this best served cold.

great combo of two tasty fruits

5 stars

great combo of two of my favourite fruits! A very nice blend of strawberry and kiwi. I have to recommend this is served ice cold or with ice....very tasty

Recently tried this flavour as a sample at my loca

5 stars

Recently tried this flavour as a sample at my local supermarket, so was keen to try this. The strawberry and Kiwi flavours definitely cut through and it's great to see companies investing in zero sugar flavoured alternatives.

I liked it. Not the strongest strawberry taste but

4 stars

I liked it. Not the strongest strawberry taste but still nice, and made a nice change from orange.

A drink to savour.

5 stars

The variety of fruity elements blended together makes this a refreshing soft drink to enjoy. Recommended and will buy again

Extremely Refreshing

5 stars

Its the first time I've tried this Fanta Strawberry and Kiwi,it was extremely refreshing also a nice change from the usual Soft Drinks plus Zero Sugar too.

I will drink any soda but this was grim. It was we

1 stars

I will drink any soda but this was grim. It was weak flavouring and not enjoyable at all. I couldn't taste the strawberry or the kiwi at all. It's not one for me.

