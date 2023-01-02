Fanta Zero Sugar Strawberry & Kiwi 500Ml

simply delicious
I really like this drink theres nothing else like it so fruity and quenching, full of flavour. simply delicious.
This had a very mild taste of strawberry and kiwi which was pleasant, although not my favourite Fanta flavour. I enjoy this best served cold.
great combo of two of my favourite fruits! A very nice blend of strawberry and kiwi. I have to recommend this is served ice cold or with ice....very tasty
Recently tried this flavour as a sample at my local supermarket, so was keen to try this. The strawberry and Kiwi flavours definitely cut through and it's great to see companies investing in zero sugar flavoured alternatives.
I liked it. Not the strongest strawberry taste but still nice, and made a nice change from orange.
The variety of fruity elements blended together makes this a refreshing soft drink to enjoy. Recommended and will buy again
Its the first time I've tried this Fanta Strawberry and Kiwi,it was extremely refreshing also a nice change from the usual Soft Drinks plus Zero Sugar too.
I will drink any soda but this was grim. It was weak flavouring and not enjoyable at all. I couldn't taste the strawberry or the kiwi at all. It's not one for me.