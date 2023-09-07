Frontline Spot On Small Dog Flea Treatment 0.67Ml
The original formula from the UK's leading flea and tick brand, FRONTLINE®.FRONTLINE® Spot On for dogs kills fleas, ticks and lice as well as protecting from the discomfort and diseases these parasites can cause pets.For use on puppies from 8 weeks and small dogs from between 2 and 10kg.Contains 1 pipette of 0.67ml.Use on your puppy or dog every 4 weeks for optimal protection. Can also be used on pregnant or lactating dogs.Contains fipronil.
1 pipette of 0.67 ml
10% w/v Spot On SolutionFipronil 67 mgClinically Proven Veterinary MedicineKills Fleas Within 24 HoursKills Ticks Within 48 HoursKills LiceReduces Risk of Tick-Borne Disease
Pack size: 0.67ML
Ingredients
Each 0.67 ml Pipette contains 67 mg Fipronil, Also contains Butylhydroxyanisole 0.02% w/v and Butylhydroxytoluene 0.01% w/v
Preparation and Usage
How to protect your dogCan be used monthly (where required) throughout the year for continuous flea and tick protection*Make sure all cats and dogs in your home are treated regularly.*Before every use, read the information on the inside of the box for full instructions and all warnings, including user warnings.How to treat a home infestationFollow the 2 steps above as well as the 2 steps belowUse a household flea treatment to kill eggs and larvae already in the home.Regularly vacuum your carpets and furnishings.Disposal: Read package leaflet.IndicationsTo treat and prevent flea and tick infestations in dogs. To control infestations with biting lice (Trichodectes canis) in dogs.Administration and DosageDosage: Dogs 2 up to 10kg - Apply 1 pipette of 0.67 ml per dog.How to apply:1. Hold the pipette upright and tap the neck to ensure the contents are in the main body of the pipette. Then break the snap-off top along the scored line.2. Part your dog's coat between the shoulder blades until you can see their skin.3. Place the tip of the pipette against the skin and squeeze gently to empty the contents directly onto the skin. Apply the contents at one or two points between the shoulder blades.Take care to ensure that the product is applied directly to the skin and not squeezed on to the hair, as this will cause a sticky appearance of hairs at the treatment spot. Should this occur however, it will disappear within 24 hours after you have applied the product.Do not treat your dog more frequently than every 4 weeks.Further InformationFRONTLINE Spot On Dog kills fleas for up to two months and ticks for up to one month, depending on the number of fleas and ticks in your dog's environment. Newly arriving fleas are killed within 24 hours of landing on your pet.FRONTLINE Spot On Dog prevents re-infestation of ticks (Rhipicephalus spp, Dermacentor spp and Ixodes spp) for up to one month depending on the number of ticks in your dog's environment. The product does not prevent all ticks from attaching to the animal, but ticks will be killed in the first 24-48 hours after attachment, minimising the risk of transmission of disease. Single ticks may still become attached to your dog however, and therefore transmission of infectious diseases cannot be ruled out. Once dead, ticks will often drop off the animal, but any remaining ticks may easily be removed using a tick removal tool or by a gentle pull with tweezers. Care must be taken not to leave the mouthparts in the skin when removing any ticks.When treating infestations of lice, all in-contact dogs should be treated with an appropriate product at the same time.For optimum control of flea and tick problems in a multi-pet household, all dogs and cats in the household should be treated with a suitable flea treatment. Fleas from pets infest the animal's basket, bedding and regular resting areas such as carpets and soft furnishings. It is recommended that these areas should be treated with a suitable household flea treatment and vacuumed regularly.After applying FRONTLINE Spot On Dog as directed, the product will spread from the site of treatment to cover the entire surface of the animal within 24 hours. The amount of product absorbed into your dog's blood after applying the product is very small.Bathing or shampooing your dog up to one hour before treatment does not affect the effectiveness of the product. Bathing/immersion in water within 2 days after application of the product and more frequent bathing than once a week should be avoided, as no study has been performed to investigate how this affects the effectiveness of the product. Emollient or moisturising shampoos can be used before treatment, but reduce the length of time your dog will be protected against fleas to approximately 5 weeks when used weekly after applying FRONTLINE Spot On Dog. This product can be used during pregnancy and lactation.There are no known interactions when FRONTLINE Spot On Dog is used with other products.The alcohol ingredient may damage painted, varnished or other household surfaces or furnishings.