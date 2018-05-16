Alpro Growing Up Oat Drink 1 Litre

Product Description
- Oat drink with added minerals and vitamins.
- Alpro were born plant-based, way back in 1980, and we've been banging that big, plant-based drum ever since. Our mission is the same now as it was then. To make delicious food that's healthy for you and healthy for the planet. And we go the extra mile to do it. Using less water and energy. Sourcing ingredients grown in a way that puts goodness back into the earth. And developing more and more sustainable, plant-based packaging.
- A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended for good health.
- Good for You - Good for the Planet
- Source of protein**
- A source of calcium**
- Source of vitamins A, C & D**
- **Source of Calcium, vitamin D and protein. Calcium, vitamin D and protein are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children.
- Kids don't come with instructions. Luckily, the only instructions you'll need for Alpro Growing Up Drink are these. Enjoy. Hot or cold. With whatever your kids like to eat. No rules, just plenty of goodness for growing kids.* It's for all kids from age 1 to 3 upwards. Maybe you just like the idea of a plant-based alternative to milk. Because lovely as milk is, it's nice to have choices. Or perhaps your little ones can't drink cow's milk because of an allergy or lactose intolerance. Either way, our Oat Growing Up fits the bill. It's full of all those vitamins and minerals so important for growing toddlers. And good to know, it's good for the brain, too - the iron in there contributes to normal cognitive development. So, they get their cornflakes, shakes and pancakes just the way they like them, and you get peace of mind knowing they're getting everything they need, every day.
- *An intake of 1 to 2 portions per day fit in a varied diet. Alpro Soya Growing Up drink 1-3+ is specifically suitable for children where an alternative to cow's milk based formula is needed or required for medical (such as cow's milk allergy), ethical or dietary reasons.
- 1-2 servings of 250 ml a day as part of a balanced diet. Specifically suitable for children where an alternative to cow's milk based formula is advised.
- Made to Support Growing Toddlers
- For Growth*
- Awesome! You just made at least two great choices for your toddler - carefully selected vitamins & minerals that are important for growing, and going plant-based in good for the planet!
- There doesn't that feel good?
- *Calcium, vitamin D and protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone n children. Iodine contributes to the normal growth of children. Iron contributes to normal cognitive development of children.
- For the Brain
- Also good to know iron contributes to normal cognitive development in children.
- Good for kids**, good for the planet. We're proud to have been a certified B Corp company since 2018. Making us part of a global movement that believes businesses can be a force for good in society, and should do things in a caring, sustainable way that has a positive impact on people and planet. Like shopping local. All our oats are grown in Europe for fewer food miles and a lighter footprint. And good inside, good outside! By 2025, all of our packs will be, not just recyclable, but made from 100% already recycled or plant-based materials. Bye bye, polystyrene. Hello, more recycled, recyclable PET and sustainably grown sugarcane cartons!
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
- Buying this Tetra Pak® carton helps you care for the world's forests.
- Tetra Pak® - Protects What's Good
- Tetra Pak® - Tetra Brik®Aseptic
- 100% plant-based
- UHT for a longer shelf life
- Source of plant protein
- Source of calcium, iodine, iron & zinc
- Source of vitamins A, B2, B9, B12, D, C
- Free from cow's milk protein
- Dairy free
- Naturally lactose free
- Low in sugars
- Free from colours & preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Oat Base (Water, Oat (78%)), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Pea Protein, Maltodextrin, Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Natural flavour, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Iron, Potassium Iodide, Zinc, Vitamins (A, B2, B9, B12, C, D2)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Do not freeze.Best before: see top of pack. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Can be served hot or cold and used in all cooking applications as an alternative to milk.
- Kids Don't Come with Instructions.
- Luckily, the only instructions you'll need for alpro growing up drink are these:
- Enjoy hot or cold
- From a cup
- With whatever your kids like to eat
Number of uses
1L = 4 glass x 250ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Alpro [UK] Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT,
- UK.
- Alpro C.V.A.,
- Vlamingstraat 28,
Return to
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- www.alpro.com
Lower age limit
1 Years
Upper age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
1l
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|252 kJ / 60 kcal
|Fat
|3.3 g
|of which Saturates
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|5.9 g
|of which Sugars
|2.5g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|Protein
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.11g
|- A
|60.0 µg (8%*)
|- D
|1.5 µg (30%*)
|- E
|1.3 mg (11%*)
|- C
|12 mg (15%*)
|- Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg (15%*)
|- B9
|15.0 µg (8%*)
|- B12
|0.38 µg (15%*)
|- Calcium
|120 mg (15%*)
|- Zinc
|0.9 mg (9%*)
|- Iron
|1.4 mg (10%*)
|- Iodine
|11.3 µg (8%*)
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|* = of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
