Activit Lemon Lime & Orange Sparkling Water 4 X 330Ml

Product Description
- Carbonated Lemon, Lime and Orange flavoured spring water with added vitamins and minerals with sweetener.
- Acti-Vit sugar-free sparkling lemon, lime and orange spring water with added vitamins and minerals with sweetener.
- With 100% RDA of 7 key vitamins, Acti-Vit is the delicious, low calorie way to activate your best self and achieve more every day!
- Simply choose your favourite flavour and feel the awesome power of vitamin goodness, with each Acti-Vit can helping to:
- - Reduce tiredness & fatigue
- - Maintain healthy hair, skin, nails, muscles, bones & teeth
- - Support your immune system
- - Promote cognitive function and mental performance
- - And more!
- Every can contains 100% RDA of vitamins B5, B6, B9, B12, C, D and zinc (as well as a splash of magnesium) and only 3 calories per can, making it the perfect choice to support a busy lifestyle, without compromising on taste. Visit www.Acti-Vit.co.uk for more info.
- 100% Vitamin B5, B6, B9, B12, C, D
- No Sugar
- + Zinc, Magnesium, Folic Acid (B9)
- Supports Cognitive Function
- Reduces Tiredness
- Supports Your Immune System
- Supports Muscles & Bones
- Sparkling vitamin water with natural flavourings
- Pack size: 1320ML
- Supports mental performance and normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Reduces tiredness & fatigue and supports nervous system
- Contributes to red blood cell formation and reduces tiredness & fatigue
- Supports immune system and helps protect cells from oxidative stress
- Supports maintenance of normal muscles, bones & teeth
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Magnesium Chloride, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavourings, Vitamins (C, D, B5, B6, Folic Acid (B9), B12), Minerals (Zinc, Copper), Sweetener: Sucralose
Storage
Best before end: See base of can. Store in a cool and dry place.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Actiph Water,
- 4th Floor,
- 107 George St,
- Edinburgh,
- EH2 3ES.
Net Contents
4 x 330ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|% RI per 100ml
|Per 330ml
|% RI per 100ml
|Energy
|3kJ/1kcal
|9.9kJ/3.3kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|24.24mg
|30.3%
|80mg
|100%
|Vitamin D
|1.52µg
|30.3%
|5µg
|100%
|Vitamin B5
|1.818mg
|30.3%
|1.40mg
|100%
|Vitamin B6
|0.42mg
|30.3%
|6mg
|100%
|Folic Acid (B9)
|60.606µg
|30.3%
|200µg
|100%
|Vitamin B12
|0.76µg
|30.3%
|2.50µg
|100%
|Magnesium
|17.045mg
|4.55%
|56.250mg
|15%
|Zinc
|3.03mg
|30.3%
|10mg
|100%
|Copper
|0.046mg
|4.55%
|0.15mg
|15%
|Vitamins*
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Minerals*
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Not a substitute for a varied and healthy diet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
