Tesco Thai Red Chicken Curry With Jasmine Rice 400G

bad
I'm a Thai red curry expert this is awful the one I like is always out of stock from Tesco
Loved this curry apart from being healthy it was very tasty
Nice and spicy, chicken was tender but the sauce was thin with not much flavour but it wasn't expensive
OK ready meals. Better than green thai curry.
Tasty, excellent value for money product.
Very tasty ,I would buy it again , but I prefer the Tesco Yellow Thai curry. Good value for money .