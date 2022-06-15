We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Thai Red Chicken Curry With Jasmine Rice 400G

3.2(5)Write a review
Tesco Thai Red Chicken Curry With Jasmine Rice 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Clubcard Price

Each pack

Energy
1967kJ
466kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
9.0g

low

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.3g

low

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.09g

low

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 549kJ / 130kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated cooked chicken breast pieces in a red pepper, coconut and red chilli sauce, with cooked jasmine rice.
  • Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Thai flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A Taste of Thailand Fragrant coconut curry infused with red chilli and lime leaf
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Cooked Marinated Chicken Breast (18%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch], Water, Red Pepper (6%), Green Beans, Water Chestnut, Coconut, Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Garlic Purée, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Tamarind Paste, Lime Leaf, Muscovado Sugar, Lime Juice, Shallot, Galangal, Lemongrass, Salt, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Rice Vinegar, Chilli Powder, Red Chilli Purée, Chicken Extract, Coriander Powder, Sea Salt, Basil, Cumin Powder, Cardamom Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Soya Bean, Wheat, Carrot, Leek, White Pepper, Alcohol, Parsley, Garlic, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Remove label and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 6, 5½ (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
For best results microwave heat.
800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Remove label and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (358g**)
Energy549kJ / 130kcal1967kJ / 466kcal
Fat2.5g9.0g
Saturates1.2g4.3g
Carbohydrate18.6g66.6g
Sugars1.4g5.1g
Fibre0.6g2.1g
Protein8.0g28.6g
Salt0.30g1.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 358g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

View all Chinese, Thai & Asian Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

bad

1 stars

I'm a Thai red curry expert this is awful the one I like is always out of stock from Tesco

Loved this curry apart from being healthy it was v

5 stars

Loved this curry apart from being healthy it was very tasty

Nice and spicy, chicken was tender but the sauce w

3 stars

Nice and spicy, chicken was tender but the sauce was thin with not much flavour but it wasn't expensive

OK

3 stars

OK ready meals. Better than green thai curry.

Tasty, excellent value for money product.

4 stars

Very tasty ,I would buy it again , but I prefer the Tesco Yellow Thai curry. Good value for money .

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here