Tango Apple Sugar Free 500ml Bottle
Per 250ml:
- Energy
- 43kJ
-
- 10kcal
- <1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.13g
- 2%of the reference intake
low
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 17kJ/4kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated sugar free apple soft drink with sweeteners.
- Tango and the Tango device are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
- Sugar Free
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 500ML
- Sugar Free
Information
Storage
Best before end: See shoulder of bottle.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Return to
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
- Want to get in touch? You can phone us in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127, visit the contact us page on our website www.britvic.com
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|17kJ/4kcal
|Salt
|0.05g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugars and protein
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.