Piselli Cocoa & Chocolate Chip Panettone 100G

Product Description
- Panettone with Cocoa and Chocolate Chips - Naturally-leavened bakers' confectionery product with cocoa and chocolate chips but no candied peel or raisins.
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Chocolate Chips 14% (Cocoa Mass - Cocoa 54%, Sugar, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Flavouring), Butter (Milk), Sugar, Egg Yolk*, Natural Yeast (Wheat Flour, Water), Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Cocoa Powder 2%, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Flavourings, *Barn Eggs
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts.
Storage
Best before: see date on bottom of the pack. Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- Tedesco S.r.l.,
- Via Dell'Innovazione Tecnologica,
- 4 06019 Z.I. Pierantonio,
- Umbertide (PG),
- Italy.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|for 100 g
|Energy
|1695 kJ
|-
|405 kcal
|Fat
|19 g
|of which saturates
|12 g
|Carbohydrate
|49 g
|of which sugars
|20 g
|Fibre
|2,4 g
|Protein
|8,2 g
|Salt
|0,40 g
