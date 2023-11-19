Head & Shoulders Anti-Dandruff Soothing Shampoo 300Ml

Did you know dry scalp needs more than just moisture? Head & Shoulders DERMAXPRO anti dandruff shampoo helps reinforce your natural skin barrier and restores your scalp’s natural balance. Our formula is enriched with skin care ingredients: active aloe, cactus extract & vitamin E and powered by a clinically proven active ingredient: piroctone olamine. The result? A moisturised, flake free scalp (visible flakes, with regular use).

Moisturising anti dandruff shampoo Helps reinforce your natural skin barrier and restores your scalp’s natural balance Relieves scalp to help prevent dryness, itchiness (itch related to dandruff) and flakes (visible flakes, with regular use) Powered by a clinically proven active ingredient: piroctone olamine Infused with skin care ingredients: active aloe, vitamin E & cactus extract Developed by experts and dermatologically tested This shampoo bottle is made of 40% recycled plastic, excluding the cap

Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Citrate, Dimethiconol, Dimethicone, Piroctone Olamine, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Salicylate, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Menthol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Trideceth-10, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hydroxycitronellal, Geraniol, Citronellol, Propylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, Triethylene Glycol, Opuntia Ficus-Indica Flower Extract, Bambusa Vulgaris Leaf/Stem Extract

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage