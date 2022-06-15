Tesco Spaghetti & Meatballs 400G

This product was much better when it was 450g litt
This product was much better when it was 450g little pasta for to munch source rather pay more
I enjoyed this meal would buy again than you
Really lovely quick meal plenty of meatballs & sauce with pasta. Very tasty
Soften meatballs
I'm waiting for my new kitchen to be installed so living off foods I can microwave although it sometimes needs slightly longer to make it piping hot. The meatballs can be very dry but if you mix with the spaghetti and sauce as soon as you take it from the microwave it then isn't to bad. Disappointed that it now weighs 50g less but for the same price. All other foods in this range have all gone down in size but for the same price as they were before.
I thoroughly enjoyed these and made them last for 2 meals as I am recovering from a stroke and have to watch diet and blood pressure.