Tesco Spaghetti & Meatballs 400G

4.4(5)
Tesco Spaghetti & Meatballs 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Energy
1895kJ
450kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
12.9g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.0g

low

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.9g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.04g

low

17%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 474kJ / 113kcal

Product Description

  • Spaghetti pasta in tomato sauce with beef and pork meatballs.
  • A Taste of Italy Spaghetti pasta in tomato sauce with beef and pork meatballs. Juicy meatballs simmered in herby tomato sauce make this an ideal ready meal. As with all of our Tesco Ready Meals enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home.
  • Juicy meatballs simmered in herby tomato sauce. A Taste of Italy
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Meatballs (22%) [Beef, Pork, Onion, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Garlic Purée, Salt, Thyme, Rosemary, Black Pepper], Water, Onion, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Basil, Sugar, Salt, Black Pepper.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 55-60 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 4 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 10 mins 30 secs / 900W 9 mins 30 secs
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef and British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy474kJ / 113kcal1895kJ / 450kcal
Fat3.2g12.9g
Saturates1.3g5.0g
Carbohydrate13.0g52.2g
Sugars2.5g9.9g
Fibre1.5g5.9g
Protein7.1g28.4g
Salt0.26g1.04g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
This product was much better when it was 450g litt

3 stars

This product was much better when it was 450g little pasta for to munch source rather pay more

I enjoyed this meal would buy again than you

5 stars

I enjoyed this meal would buy again than you

Really lovely quick meal plenty of meatballs & sa

5 stars

Really lovely quick meal plenty of meatballs & sauce with pasta. Very tasty

Soften meatballs

4 stars

I'm waiting for my new kitchen to be installed so living off foods I can microwave although it sometimes needs slightly longer to make it piping hot. The meatballs can be very dry but if you mix with the spaghetti and sauce as soon as you take it from the microwave it then isn't to bad. Disappointed that it now weighs 50g less but for the same price. All other foods in this range have all gone down in size but for the same price as they were before.

I thoroughly enjoyed these and made them last for

5 stars

I thoroughly enjoyed these and made them last for 2 meals as I am recovering from a stroke and have to watch diet and blood pressure.

